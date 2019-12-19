Woman allegedly raped and robbed on city street

A 26-year-old man will face court today over the alleged rape and robbery of a woman who was walking home after a night out.

A 26-year-old man will face court today over the alleged rape and robbery of a woman who was walking home after a night out.

A MOOROOBOOL man will face court today over the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in Cairns North.

Police will allege the man stopped the woman in her 40s, who was walking to an accommodation complex after socialising in the CBD.

It will be further alleged the man pushed the woman against a fence near the intersection of Grove and McLeod streets and sexually assaulted her, before stealing her handbag and leaving on the bicycle.

The woman then continued walking and the man again approached and threw the handbag at her before leaving.

A man will face court after being arrested by police over the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in Cairns North. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police will also allege a credit card was stolen from the woman's handbag, which was later fraudulently used by another woman to purchase goods from a Manoora fuel station.

The alleged attack happened last week.

Yesterday, police located and spoke with a man in Grove St at Cairns North and he was taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with one count each of rape, robbery and fraud.

Detectives also attended a Pease St address at Manoora just before 8am yesterday where they spoke with a 50-year-old Bungalow woman.

She was charged with one count each of receiving tainted property, fraud, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

The man will face Cairns Magistrates Court today, while the Bungalow woman is scheduled to appear on January 14.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



