Woman allegedly ordered dangerous dog to attack son-in-law

A NORTHERN Rivers woman who allegedly set her dangerous dog on her adult son-in-law appeared at a hearing at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Tracy Leah Thompson, 50, has been charged with intimidation for an incident that allegedly took place on December 19, 2019.

An argument had broken out that morning according to Thompson's son-in-law Darren Isaacs, who testified about the incident on Tuesday.

"She said, 'Get off my property you c--ts, or I'll sick my dog onto you,'" Mr Isaacs said.

"I was scared because it's a savage dog.

"My partner grabbed our seven-month-old baby and left.

"She (Thompson) let the dog off its lead, and it started attacking me."

Mr Isaacs was able to shut the screen door on the dog before it did too much damage, although he did sustain finger injuries from the scuffle.

He said the dog was behaving "erratically" and he was also afraid for the safety of his eight-year-old stepson, who was by his side at the time.

"I thought I was going to get hurt and my kids would get hurt," Mr Isaacs said.

The blue cattle dog has been listed on Lismore City Council's dangerous dog register since January, 2018, and was seized from the Georgica property after the alleged attack.

Thompson said she would never set her dog on anyone, "not even a serial killer," knowing her dog would be put down in the case of an attack.

"Never have I ever done that," Thompson said.

"Because I love that dog.

"My dog being missing at the moment is like me not having arms and legs.

"I would rather die myself than get my dog hurt."

She claimed in court that her daughter had assaulted her, prompting the argument.

The court heard Thompson has a brain injury, which affects her memory.

"I would definitely not forget sicking the dog one somebody," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said he was compelled to believe Mr Isaacs rather than Thompson.

The case was adjourned to April 14, to allow the defendant time to make a Section 32 application.