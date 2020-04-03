Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cop charged after ‘child porn’ raid

by Nick Hansen
3rd Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Wollongong police officer has been charged with allegedly having child abuse material on a personal device.

The Police Standards Command raided the home of the officer in Horsley, southwest of Wollongong, at 8.15am Tuesday.

"They seized a number of electronic and storage devices, which will undergo forensic examination," police said in a media statement.

It is understood the material was allegedly found on a "personal device" not related to his work in the southern region of NSW Police, which stretches from just south of Sydney to the Victorian border.

He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with one count of access and possess child abuse material.

Police granted the officer conditional bail and he is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 16.
Police said the officer's employment status was being reviewed by his superiors.

Originally published as Wollongong cop charged after 'child porn' raid

child abuse material child porn police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        premium_icon New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        News THE $250,000 facility would include a 35m-high monopole, and locals are not happy.

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        News NORTHERN Rivers artists have set up a number of different online gigs to keep us...

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        New locally-owned ‘online’ pub offers live music

        News NEW digital entertainment hub offers a revenue outlet for artists during the times...

        'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        Health Health boss predicts the "worst is yet to come"