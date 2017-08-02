WIRES goes to great lengths for rescues

WIRES was called to rescue a flying fox caught on a barbed wire fence. The rescuer arrived to discover the fence was over a dam, with water too deep to stand in.

Another volunteer was called in to assist with his kayak.

He was able to rescue the bat, a young male black flying fox, with severe injuries to both wings.

Each year hundreds of native animals become trapped on barbed wire.

The suffering endured by these animals is unimaginable.

Wire strung near or above water is particularly dangerous for animals such as flying foxes, as they are unable to see the wire as they approach - flying low in order to skim the waterline to have a drink of water.

What can you do to help? If you already have barbed wire fences, the top strand of barbed wire could be replaced with ordinary wire, to help stop gliders, bats and birds being caught.

Another option is to use old garden hose slit down its length, then slid over the top strand of the barbed wire. Or tie strips of cloth or any shiny material at intervals along the middle strand of fencing wire to alert animals that the wire is there. If erecting a new fence please consider the alternatives to barbed wire.

Do not try to free an animal yourself but provide shade while waiting for a rescuer to arrive.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.