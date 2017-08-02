21°
Community

WIRES goes to great lengths for rescues

2nd Aug 2017 9:50 AM
IN TO BAT: WIRES carrying out a rescue.
IN TO BAT: WIRES carrying out a rescue. Marion Nel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WIRES was called to rescue a flying fox caught on a barbed wire fence. The rescuer arrived to discover the fence was over a dam, with water too deep to stand in.

Another volunteer was called in to assist with his kayak.

He was able to rescue the bat, a young male black flying fox, with severe injuries to both wings.

Each year hundreds of native animals become trapped on barbed wire.

The suffering endured by these animals is unimaginable.

Wire strung near or above water is particularly dangerous for animals such as flying foxes, as they are unable to see the wire as they approach - flying low in order to skim the waterline to have a drink of water.

What can you do to help? If you already have barbed wire fences, the top strand of barbed wire could be replaced with ordinary wire, to help stop gliders, bats and birds being caught.

Another option is to use old garden hose slit down its length, then slid over the top strand of the barbed wire. Or tie strips of cloth or any shiny material at intervals along the middle strand of fencing wire to alert animals that the wire is there. If erecting a new fence please consider the alternatives to barbed wire.

Do not try to free an animal yourself but provide shade while waiting for a rescuer to arrive.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.

Topics:  northern rivers wires

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Aspiring SCU writers learn craft by reporting on The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Domestic escapee?

Ginger In The Doghouse.

Bright young thing would respond well to training

Citizen row says it is Shorten's time

Opposition leader finds bandwagon that suits him

Aviation Expo is just the start

We are recovering together

Local Partners

Rain can't stop new driving facility

CONSTRUCTION on the new Southern Cross LADS driver training facility is well underway.

Best and Less to reopen, others not

Best and Less in Lismore after the flood.

"We are really excited to be back"

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!