Winsome gets face lift thanks to Vinnies

HELPING OUT: Ready to install new carpet in some of the bedrooms at the Winsome Hotel is are Andersens carpet layer Darryl Riley (left) with Winsome Hotel manager Paul Murphy (centre) and volunteer, night manager and barrister Peter Horodecki (far right). Jacklyn Wagner

ST VINCENT de Paul Society is in the processes of refurbishing six rooms at The Winsome Hotel with support from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership.

The Winsome has 18 residents who are currently transitioning from homelessness to permanent accommodation.

The $15,000 grant is aimed at improving living conditions for single, formerly homeless, men who would otherwise be sleeping rough - on the streets, tents in local parks, couch-surfing or staying in budget caravan parks, two of which have recently closed.

Vinnies community officer Bryan Jamison visits the Winsome three days a week to help residents with tasks such as accessing government support services.

He estimates that in the Lismore area there are about 60 men, and as many women, experiencing "absolute homelessness”, that is with no roof over their heads.

"The Winsome room refurbishment comprises repainting, the laying of fire resistant underlay and re-carpeting the floors, and the hanging of fire-resistant curtains,” Mr Jamison said.

He said Lismore's homeless numbers had been swelled by the 2017 flood, and the recent closure of Tatts Hotel which had 12 low-cost rooms. Only three of those residents could move to the nearby Gollan.

"These guys are very marginalised, with mental health concerns, substance issues, tough childhoods,” Mr Jamison said.

"They can't cope in the private rental market because of the prohibitive cost and a lack of references. Even public housing is out of their reach, and anyway there's a 14-year waiting list.

"So generally they are long-stay, which makes the Winsome so important.

"They are subsidised by private benefactors and pay only $125 a week, including meals.

"They undertake cleaning duties to keep them engaged with the running of the place.”

The Winsome's manager is Paul Murphy, a former prison minister whose life has been dedicated to helping people facing major challenges, in this case locals who depend on a building that opened in 1925 as a hotel.

As the Winsome website jokes, it's "a pub with no beer”.

Since being bought by the Lismore Soup Kitchen nearly a decade ago, the hotel has provided midday meals to an average of 80 men and women.

There's also a cafe serving barista-quality brews - non-residents, including the general public, are asked to make a donation if they have the funds.

Vinnies subsidises the operation of the kitchen facility, run by some of the Winsome's 50 volunteers, and in recent years has helped secure six grants ranging from $30,000 to refurbish the kitchen to smaller grants for specific purposes such as the bedrooms upgrading.

"While the centre has plenty of supporters, we always need more,” Mr Murphy said.

"We've set up the 500 Club aimed at getting 500 people to donate $10 per month to ensure we can remain secure.

"We're about halfway there and, for the record, it's tax-deductible. We don't receive any ongoing funding from government.”

Visit winsome.org.au.