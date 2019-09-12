Wills, Kate pic has fans swooning

An unseen photo of Kate Middleton gazing adoringly at Prince William before kissing him is sending royal fans into a frenzy.

An old photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, has resurfaced years after it was taken.

According to The Sun, the snap shows the parents at the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match, in Berkshire, back in 2012.

The mum-of-three was on hand to give out the awards, accompanied by dog Lupo, dressed in a £290 ($A520) patterned teal frock by Libelula and brown wedges.

Kate kissed her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, on each cheek as she presented him with his prize.

And she then handed another gift box to the Duke of Cambridge, also giving him a kiss on each cheek.

Royal fans are gushing over the emotion in the photo, with one person commenting: "Those eyes tell all.

"They don't even have to say a word to each other as their eyes, communicate the intense love, adoration, affection, friendship, trust,

respect, and loyalty they both share with each other.

"I wish that all could find such chemistry with their chosen partners.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were clearly meant for each other as photos attest. Picture: Getty Images

"It is an amazing gift and a priceless Blessing."

Someone else said: "How nice and refreshing to see love and affection from these two royals."

A third wrote: "A true fairy tale!"

While this person simply said: "Pure love."

MORE NEWS

Maddox Jolie-Pitt spills on family rift

Chinese tabloid's low blow

Social media influencer exposed

The photo was taken soon after the young couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and long before Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, nearly 18 months, were born.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William played in the match, with the proceeds going to The Duke of Sussex's charity, Sentebale, which helps orphans in Lesotho, Africa.

It's customary at the annual event for the royal wives to hand out trophies and prizes, with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle both presenting them in different years.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.