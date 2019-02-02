Troubled Pucovski released from Australian Test squad

Will Pucovski of Australia looks on during day one of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Gabba. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TALENTED Victorian batsman and Test debutant-in-waiting Will Pucovski has been released from the Australian squad as he continues to deal with mental health issues.

Pucovski, 20, will return to Melbourne after missing selection for both Tests against Sri Lanka.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days, and the decision has been made that the best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne," Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw said in a statement issued on Friday night.

"Will has been proactive in this process and while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria.

"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive."

Pucovski rose to prominence when he made 243 against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield in October, but he then took a six-week break from the sport to deal with a mental health-related illness.

Last month, shortly before being named in the Australian Test squad, Pucovski told Fox Cricket of the mental anguish endured while plundering the WA attack at the WACA.

"It was one of those things where what it looked like from the outside wasn't quite matching up with what it was on the inside... I was more confused than at any other time in my life," said Pucovski, who expects to undergo regular counselling for the rest of his life.