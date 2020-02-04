Will my husband think I’m funny?

Kyogle's Odette Nettleton promises to make you laugh at Kyogle's fist all female comedy show. PIC: Susanna Freymark

Kyogle's Odette Nettleton promises to make you laugh at Kyogle's fist all female comedy show. PIC: Susanna Freymark

AT HER first stand-up comedy show, Kyogle’s Odette Nettleton said she was “pants-sh — ing scared.”

“I thought I was funny,” Odette said.

“You never know until you get up. I wanted to check.”

After a half day workshop with comedian Mandy Nolan, Odette had her first gig at Station Hotel in Lismore last year.

“I didn't tell anyone,” she said.

“My success was measured by the people laughing.”

Odette likes to joke around in CWA meetings and with friends.

Doing it on stage in front of a live audience is another matter.

“I can sing in front of an audience so I figured I could talk,” she said.

Her comedy style is conversational and includes family life in Kyogle.

She has written new material for the all-female Kyogle comedy show.

And her husband, who has never seen her performance has had a peek at her script.

“My husband has been too scared to see me,” Odette said.

“He’s nervous for me.”

She tries out jokes on her husband though.

“He’s got a really dry sense of humour,” she said.

Odette likes to open her stand-up segment by saying something weird.

Like – “I once got a hickey from a koala.”

“It’s true,” she said loudly.

The secret of comedy is for there to be some truth to the joke you tell, she said.

Joining her on stage at Fabulous, Funny and Female is Lisa Sharpe and host Vanessa Larry Mitchell.

In a male dominated business, an all female comedy show is overdue, Odette said.

Don’t miss the laughs of Kyogle’s funny woman.

•Fabulous, Funny and Female at Kyogle Bowling Club on Wednesday, February 5 (today) at 7.30pm. Entry is free