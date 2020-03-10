Menu
Lismore City Council is meeting on Tuesday.
Will council withdraw the special rate variation plan?

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
LISMORE City Council will once again be debating whether to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years, as part of the controversial Special Rate Variation (SRV).

Councillor Nancy Casson will be asking the council during tonight’s meeting to withdraw the SRV application made to IPART.

The application to implement a staggered increase of 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent over four years is currently being assessed by IPART.

But council documents reveal Cr Casson’s notice of motion was made due to the “huge impact” a rate increase will have on residents following the 2017 flood, recent drought and bushfires.

While consultation on the cost of withdrawing the SRV application was not sought, the council documents state “significant strategic, financial and policy implications” would occur if the no rate increase occurred.

Council staff have recommended the council defer its consideration of Cr Casson’s notice of motion until the May 2020 council meeting to ensure councillors are properly informed.

The council will also be discussing at tonight’s meeting:

A recession motion over council’s decision to support the Lismore Cup Part Day Public Holiday

Revitalising the master plan for Nimbin

A recession motion over an approved controversial ‘fitness farm’ at Tuncester.

Lismore City Council will be meeting at 6pm on tonight.

