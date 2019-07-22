'World’s craziest ute': Wild $500k monster truck revealed

The ute just got bigger, meaner, more capable - and a lot more expensive.

An American company has created a six-wheel drive version of the Chevrolet Silverado that sells from US$375,000 ($530,000), which is about 10 times more than the price of a base model Silverado.

While it starts life as a Silverado pick-up truck, it undergoes extensive modifications by aftermarket company Hennessey Performance Engineering, based in Texas and known for making fast cars even faster.

The Hennessey Goliath 6x6 costs more than $500,000.

The six-wheel drive monster is called the Hennessey Goliath 6x6 and just 24 will be produced.

While most will likely be snapped up by American buyers who love large trucks - the first has been bought by a clearly-successful potato farmer in Wisconsin - the company says it can also export them.

Of course, bringing one to Australia would

The Goliath is massive.

also require a conversion from left- to right-hand drive, something that could add tens of thousands of dollars. HSV currently imports the standard Silverado and undertakes this conversion.

Then you'd have to pay GST and stamp duty, although the Goliath 6x6 may miss out on being slugged another couple of hundred thousand dollars in luxury tax because it is a commercial vehicle, and the Australian Taxation Office excludes "a commercial vehicle designed mainly for carrying goods and not passengers" from paying LCT.

Still, by the time you got one to Australia it's unlikely to leave much change from $700,000.

But you'd certainly stand out among the Ford Rangers and Toyota Hiluxes that dominate Australian roads.

"These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a

Riding high: Hennessey has lifted the height of the Goliath by eight inches over a regular Silverado.

huge statement anywhere our clients go - whether it's Rodeo Drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert," said Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey.

While turning heads is likely to be the Goliath's biggest talent, there is genuine engineering nous to separate it from a regular Silverado.

Hennessey says the Goliath 6x6 makes the ultimate statement and is more capable off-road than a regular Silverado.

"Based on the 2019/2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the Goliath 6X6 takes the already very capable Chevy 4X4 truck and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level," he said.

Hennessey fits a unique rear suspension system and each of the four rear wheels is driven, for added traction.

The Goliath 6x6 is powered by a beefy V8 engine.

The suspension has been raised by 20cm and chunky off-road tyres have been fitted.

The tray has also been lengthened to accommodate more of whatever it is you're hoping to carry.

And, of course, the V8 engine has been beefed up to produce a bit more power (about 335kW) courtesy of a revised intake system and a new side exit exhaust.

Plus, you're virtually guaranteed your neighbours won't have one.