26°
News

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

Javier Encalada
| 1st May 2017 10:35 AM
TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.
TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 12pm: IF you are suffering an cute case of parent guilt this morning after missing out on tickets, there is hope: A third show by The Wiggles has been confirmed in Lismore this June.

Lismore City Hall confirmed that after the sold out morning shows for Monday, June 19, a third show will be offered at 2.30pm on that day,

Tickets to the final show will be out for sale from lismorecityhall.com.au from 10am tomorrow.

Each show holds 450 people seated. 

The band has also just announced their brand new YouTube Channel:

MONDAY 10.20am: SET your alarm for June 19, ensure you have a good Fruit Salad, do The Monkey Dance, jump on a Big Red Car with Michael Finnegan (who has a whiskers on his 'chinnegan'), and get ready for Lights, Camera, Action! because The Wiggles are coming to Lismore.

Both shows announced at 10am this morning by the group at Lismore City Hall in June sold out within 20 minutes.

Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus will be on stage with Anthony, Simon, Emma and Lachy, the current line up of a children's entertainment group with 47 music releases under their belt, millions in sales globally, and millions of the cutest followers around the world.

This brand new show will see Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy performing in over 100 locations in every state and territory around Australia.

In the last 12 months, The Wiggles have won the Best Children's Album ARIA award for Wiggle Town.

Also, The Wiggles TV show was snapped up by Netflix, taking it into over 190 countries around the world.

The Lachy TV series made its debut and The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

In 2016 the group performed to over a quarter of a million fans around the world, making The Wiggles the most successful children's entertainment group.

The Wiggle Around Australia tour will include all the songs parents know by heart: Do the Propeller, Dial E for Emma, or play Simon Says, as well as doing the Hot Potato or Rock a Bye Your Bear.

The Wiggles are by now considered true Australian icons, imprinted in the minds of a couple of generations.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Monday, June 19. Both shows now sold out.

Wiggles by numbers

A recent survey by i-View Omnibus showed that:

  • 92% of Australians are aware of The Wiggles;
  • 66% of Australian adults have been entertained by The Wiggles in their lifetime;
  • 81% of children (1-5 yrs.) have been entertained by The Wiggles
  • 70% of young parents say that The Wiggles are their pre-schoolers favourite entertainers
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city hall norpa northern rivers entertainment the wiggles whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

FLOOD appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Circus Oz will teach us what model citizens look like

PLAYFUL: Circus Oz's Model Citizens blends acrobatic circus with live music, lighting, physical improbability and plenty of absurdity.

Show will re-open Lismore City Hall in May

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Local Partners

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

FLOOD appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

No Frills Twins confirmed to tour with Sheppard

No Frill Twins Vanessa & Arna Rogers, of Mullumbimby, have moved onto the world stage during the Iggy Azalea cover competition. Photo: Contributed

The local sisters have a strong online following

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

Ten things to do this week

POPULAR: The first food truck event at Byron YAC last year.

From food trucks to the Nimbin MardiGrass

Anglican priest coming to lecture on gay rights

Father Rod Bower of Gosford Anglican Church.

Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Anglican Parish

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

No Frills Twins confirmed to tour with Sheppard

No Frill Twins Vanessa & Arna Rogers, of Mullumbimby, have moved onto the world stage during the Iggy Azalea cover competition. Photo: Contributed

The local sisters have a strong online following

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

UNDER CONTRACT

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!