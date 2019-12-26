Wife issues rare Schumacher message

Corinna has been fiercely private about details of Schumacher’s condition.

Michael Schumacher's wife has given a rare update ahead of the six-year anniversary of the F1 legend's tragic accident.

The seven-time world champion has not made a public appearance since a skiing accident in 2014 where he suffered a serious head injury that put him in a coma, with his family keeping him behind closed doors while he recovers.

But Corinna Schumacher has opened up saying "big things start with small steps" as fans prepare to launch a new "KeepFightingMichael" social media page next week.

The Kerpen fan club in Germany has announced it will use the hashtag "#KeepFighting" to keep the memory of the racing icon alive.

"Big things start with small steps. Many small particles can form a huge mosaic," Corinna reportedly told fans.

"Together you are stronger, and that is exactly how combined forces of the KeepFighting movement make it easier to encourage others."

Chairman of the fan club Reiner Ferling said he's hopeful we will see Schumacher out in public again.

"Unfortunately, the time has come again, the sixth anniversary of Michael's accident is coming around," Ferling said.

"Six years full of hope that Michael will one day go out in public again.

"We know that Michael is in good hands, that he gets love, security and confidence. Michael can count himself lucky to have such a strong family behind him.

"As a fan club, we will provide all kinds of support that we can provide."

Earlier this month Schumacher's doctor revealed details over the treatment the motorsport legend has been receiving.

Jean-Francois Payen, who was the first to confirm Schumacher had come out of his coma five years ago, told German publication In Touch: "There is a one-to-three year plan for the regeneration period.

"I still visit him occasionally and talk to the family about any progress I see."

Payen heaped praise on Corinna, saying she has done everything necessary to help her husband recover and credited her "extraordinary will power" and awareness of what lies ahead.

"She sees things very clearly and will do anything to make her husband's condition better."

Corinna has been fiercely private about her husband's condition, barely speaking to the media, but last month gave a rare interview where she praised Schumacher for encouraging her and their daughter's love of horseriding.

In an interview with She's Mercedes magazine, Corinna added: "He is in the best of hands right now and we are doing everything we can to help him. Try to understand that we follow Michael's desire to keep his health a secret."

In November, Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber claimed Corinna was so private because she fears the truth about his condition being exposed.

Weber told Munich newspaper TZ Schumacher's fans should be kept better informed and said his requests to visit his former client have been knocked back by the Schumacher family.

"I know that Michael has been hit hard, but unfortunately I do not know what progress he makes," Weber said on German documentary The Michael Schumacher Tale RTL special.

"I'd like to know how he's doing and shake hands or stroke his face.

"But unfortunately, this is rejected by Corinna.

"She's probably afraid that I'll see right away what's going on and make the truth public."

