Why Suzi Taylor is back behind bars

by Greg Stolz
11th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
FORMER reality TV star and Penthouse centrefold Suzi Taylor is back behind bars after being arrested on the Gold Coast overnight.

Taylor, 49, an ex-contestant on Channel 9's The Block, was on Supreme Court bail after being charged with assaulting and extorting a Tinder date at New Farm in Brisbane late last year.

But she was rearrested on Friday night following a disturbance at her cousin's Currumbin home, where she was listed as living as part of her bail conditions.

Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.
She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with breaching bail.

More to come.

