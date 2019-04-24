Why radio station only plays Vanessa Carlton, Guns n Roses

IF YOU'VE ever tuned into the frequency 99.1FM in Toowoomba and heard the same songs on repeat and thought you were going loopy - don't worry, you're not.

For several months the frequency has played Guns 'N' Roses song November Rain and Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles on repeat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The radio station's Facebook page, 99.1 Loop FM, describes itself as "no chat, no ads, just 24/7 non-stop music to make you loopy".

A mobile phone number is also provided on the page, which when called invites you to request a song, but after being placed on hold for a few moments only lets you request either November Rain or A Thousand Miles.

An investigation by The Chronicle found 99.1 Loop FM, as it is known on its Facebook page, was owned by Southern Cross Austereo, the company that operates Hit Southern Queensland and Triple M.

When contacted by The Chronicle, a spokeswoman for the company said the frequency used to be the Kids FM station, but since that shut down the company was yet to decide what to do with the frequency.

The radio station is only available within an 8km radius from the Mount Lofty broadcast tower.