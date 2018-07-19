Why not give Richmond River Gun Club a shot?

COMMUNITY: Thomas George MP and the members of the Richmond River Gun Club.

THERE are many groups and clubs in Lismore which offer an outlet for retired men to stay active, come together and talk.

The Richmond River Gun Club is one organisation which is really doing its bit to support men's health.

Over the past decade its membership has doubled.

Many have taken up the sport and are putting the skills of their working lives to good use, helping maintain and continually improve the facility.

The quality of the club and its grounds is a testament to the hard work of people like Mike Sullivan and the committee.

Firearm safety is a priority for the NSW Government and it was a privilege to announce $7245 as part of the 2017/18 Safe Shooting Program for this group.

I MOVE to reassure the community, efforts and planning to reduce the flood risk in Lismore are ongoing.

Last week productive meetings were held between the various flood groups, Lismore City Council, Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Emergency Management.

I'd also like to commend the efforts of Austin Curtin, who as launched a petition to gauge community support for the first stage of a proposed flood mitigation plan, developed by Lismore City Council and Rous County Council.

This scheme has the support of the Floodplain Management Committee and Citizens Review and aims to show the government there is overwhelming public support as well.

Once the petition is finalised it will be passed to the NSW Government.

I AM urging the community to nominate local carers or organisations supporting carers for the 2018 NSW Carers Awards.

It is important that we send a strong message to carers within our local community that we appreciate all they do.

There are close to one million carers across NSW who provide ongoing unpaid support to people who need it because of their disability, chronic illness, mental illness or frail age.

Nominations for the NSW Carers Awards close on Friday, August 10, 2018.

For information about the Awards and how to nominate, please go to www.careforacarer.nsw.gov.au