Why Meghan ‘infuriated’ Camilla
Meghan Markle has infuriated yet another member of the royal family by overshadowing a big announcement with an ill-timed Instagram.
Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the (still royal) Duchess of Cornwall, was infuriated after Markle posted pictures of herself visiting the National Theatre on her and Prince Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram account - the same day Camilla gave a speech at the Women of the World Festival in London about the "horrific threat" of domestic abuse.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
According to the Daily Mirror, Camilla had "planned her address for a year, and was apparently left devastated by Meghan overshadowing her big moment".
"Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla's speech should take precedence. Unfortunately, some people had other ideas."
The website added: "Meghan broke a pledge not to overshadow Camilla's vital campaign against abuse by demanding the pictures of her private visit to the National Theatre be published the same day."
This is not the first time Markle has overshadowed her royal in-laws.
The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise post on Instagram in January which "dismayed courtiers at Buckingham Palace" because it appeared so soon after one by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton promoting her child welfare campaign.
Meghan Markle saw the Queen today for the first time after arriving back in the UK as she attended church with Prince Harry. It comes as an "emotional" Prince Harry prepares to say goodbye to royal life once and for all at the end of the month.
This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission