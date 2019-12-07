Why lasers will light up Lismore’s night sky

A laser show will replace fireworks at Lismore's ShopBaby Carols in the Heart tomorrow.

THE skies above Lismore will be a riot of colour tomorrow night when a laser show replaces fireworks at the annual Christmas carols event.

Shopbaby Carols in the Heart will be held at Crozier Field from 4.30pm, with a laser show sponsored by the Macadamia Castle.

The laser show is coming to Lismore after bad weather forced the cancellation of the show at Lennox Head last Sunday.

Lasers will replace traditional fireworks due to the fire situation.

Macadamia Castle Owner Tony Gilding said: “The Christmas themed show is a laser sky spectacular choreographed to a Christmas soundtrack. The colourful display creates stunning beams, fans, holograms and clouds of colour in fog through the air for hundreds of metres”.

After the cancellation of the Lennox Head event, Mr Gilding said: “We just couldn’t lose this opportunity to deliver this show to Northern Rivers audiences. The show is sure to delight children and adults alike and provide a fitting finale to the celebration”.

The Lismore Shopbaby Carols at the Heart event is free and includes a Kidzone, face painters, jumping castles, food and drink stalls, and a visit from Mr and Mrs Claus.

Candlesticks will be available for purchase inside the venue.

While entry is free, donations will be collected for Jodie’s Inspiration.

Gates open at 4pm with the first carols from 5.30pm.

Crozier Field can be accessed via Uralba and Brewster Street entries.

Please note that for safety reasons glass will not be permitted in the venue on the night.