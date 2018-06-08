Why is it part of human condition to worry?

ONE of my dad's favourite sayings used to be: "I'm not prepared to worry about that.”

He was absolutely right about choosing whether to worry or not. But it is not always that simple. It is part of the human condition to resolve issues. It is part of the survival instinct; as soon as we solve one problem, we have to create another to solve.

I wonder if that is why I went from 0 to 100 on the anxiety scale regarding Lismore's Crazy Ant scare this week. We've just bought a place in town. Before I knew it, I was visualising DPI workers in Hazmat gear at the doorstep asking for permits (not that I am trivialising this serious concern for our city).

I hate the feeling of dread that comes over you when you have a cortisol reaction to something stressful. And when it comes to my kids' problems, why does it take all my powers of restraint to not go into damage limitation mode?

That is the worst thing you can do for their developing independence.

And besides, most of the time, it is a matter of just letting things pass, right?

Hmmm, I am currently writing this to you from my Jetstar flight to Sydney and I realise I've forgotten to pack any underwear.

Whoops.

Oh well ... I'm not prepared to worry about that.