Why council didn’t scrap rate rise application

COUNCIL: From top left, councillors Bill Moorhouse, Neil Marks, Gianpiero Battista, Greg Bennett, Adam Guise and Darlene Cook. Seating, Elly Bird, Eddie Lloyd, Mayor Isaac Smith, Vanessa Ekins and Nancy Casson.

A RESCISSION motion penned by Cr Elly Bird and supported by Crs Darlene Cook and Vanessa Ekins may have delayed Lismore Council’s move to withdraw their special rate variation application to IPART.

The matter was discussed in depth at the council meeting on April 14, as council had failed to action the withdrawal.

At a briefing on March 24, councillors were made aware the rescission motion had been lodged.

However, they were given assurances by signatories that the rescission motion would be withdrawn, due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 epidemic.

At an extra ordinary meeting on March 27, the rescission motion had not yet been withdrawn.

Cr Cook said the motion was withdrawn last week.

“The world has just changed so much in the past three weeks,” she said.

Mayor Isaac Smith said that council was now in the process of withdrawing the application to IPART.

“I can only assume the rescission motion is what brought on a delay with the IPART decision being actioned,” Cr Smith said.

Councillor Nancy Casson rang IPART on Wednesday, and with no sign of paperwork being lodged to withdraw the application, she was frustrated.

“The general manager must act on the resolution as soon as possible now the rescission motion is off the table,” she said.