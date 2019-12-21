Why cabaret superstar cancelled Tropical Fruits show

Carlotta will be in Noosa in July to perform a dinner show, Carlotta, Queen of the Cross, part of the NOOSA Alive! festival.

LES GIRLS star Carlotta has cancelled her December 29 show in Lismore as part of Tropical Fruits’ New Years festival.

Carlotta: I’m Not Dead Yet Darlings was the show the artist was brining to Lismore.

She was going to be accompanied on piano by Helpmann Award-winner Michael Griffiths.

She was the star of Les Girls and one of the inspirations for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.

With Les Girls, Carlotta performed spot-numbers as a singer and comedian from 1963, and eventually became the show’s compere and lead attraction.

Her appearance in hit TV 1970s show Number 96 was the first time a trans actress played a trans TV character anywhere in the world.

In 2018, a bronze sculpture was dedicated to her honour in Kings Cross, where she also has a star on the pavement.

The show was meant to follow the festival’s opening parade through Lismore’s CBD and was meantt to take place at Lismore City Hall that evening.

NORPA confirmed the cancellation and also advised all ticket holders to contact them on 1300 066 772 for a full refund.

Tropical Fruits General manager Marie Reilly said the club was notified about the cancellation today “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“We are very sorry that the show will not be happening but we are going to continue working so the rest of the efstival is a great success.”

Carlotta performs at the Bangalow A and I Hall

There has been no statement from Carlotta regarding the cancellation, but personal friend and former Les Girls star, Byron Bay resident Penny Clifford, confirmed the news on social media.

Ms Clifford said that she also resigned from the Tropical Fruits board at a meeting on Wednesday night.

“There has recently been a lot of hate and trolling online from a community group in the Northern Rivers,” she posted.

“I find this behavior in our own community appalling and gets us nowhere.

“Working on the Tropical Fruits event with this has been difficult.

“Today Carlotta my friend has cancelled her scheduled show at Norpa Lismore. It’s not my place to comment why. But I will say I fully support her, someone I consider an icon.

“After an exhausting Tropical Fruits meeting last night, I’ve decided to resign as event coordinator for the NYE event.”