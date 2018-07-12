Who were the big grant winners?

COMMUNITY GRANTS: As a result of the Council community grant, Friends of the Koala will now be able to build Triumph a suitable permanent home.

COMMUNITY GRANTS: As a result of the Council community grant, Friends of the Koala will now be able to build Triumph a suitable permanent home. Jacqueline Munro

WORTHWHILE community projects from 22 local organisations and community groups will receive funding from Lismore City Council as part of the 2018/19 Annual Community Grants Scheme.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the Annual Community Grants Scheme had funded hundreds of small to medium community projects over the years which have had far-reaching impacts across the community.

"The spirit of the grants scheme is about funding projects or activities that enrich our community. Council understands that a small amount of money invested in the community can go a long way,” he said.

"We never have enough money to give to these wonderful groups, but it's always a happy occasion when we get to say thank you to those who make such a huge difference in our community.”

Community groups who were successful received grants ranging between $500 and $10,000.

Grants were allocated according to a range of categories, including community, arts, youth, sport, environment and partnering.

Other successful projects this year include funding towards Reel Abrupt Film Festival and Big Scrub Landcare, as well as funding for YWCA Northern Rivers' Growing Up in Lismore on Widjabul Country and the rehabilitation of Hollingworth Creek.

The Lismore Echo spoke to a range of successful applicants, to see what they intend to do with the money.

The Lismore Scout Hall will undergo a refurbishment to make it more inclusive.

1st Lismore Scouts

THE 1st Lismore Scouts were successful in their bid for $10,000 to renovate the Lismore Scout Hall in order to make the facility more inclusive, especially for those with a disability.

The grant money will go towards constructing a ramp entrance into the hall, as well as refurbishing the toilet block to cater for a disability toilet.

Scout leader Nigel Watts' son is in a wheelchair, and getting him up the stairs can be a challenge.

He is limited to a standard wheelchair, rather than his electric one, which then limits his mobility during Scout activities.

"There's not much in town to do for disabled youth, and I think that Scouting can be a great activity,” Mr Watts said.

He said that his son is really enjoying his participation in the Scouts, especially being able to engage with other youth while having the opportunity to help out the community.

"Having new inclusive facilities is something we would hope could encourage other children to participate,” he said.

Mr Watts said that the Scouts are also looking for more support from the community, especially builders, carpenter and suppliers, who could maybe help out and donate some time, labour of supplies.

”If the community could come on board and help, we could get this done a lot quicker,” he said.

Lismore Theatre Co.

BOTH audiences and performers alike can look forward to air-conditioned comfort this summer at Rochdale Theatre.

Lismore Theatre Company was one of the lucky 22 recipients of Council's community grants, and will be granted $9722 to implement air conditioning in the Theatre.

Artistic director Jennie Hicks said that the entire Lismore Theatre Co team are "very, very grateful and very thrilled” to have been successful in their application.

"It's very difficult to put on shows during summer, and we tend not to do it as it is too hot for performers, audience and theatre workers and volunteers,” she said.

Ms Hicks said that this was the first time Lismore Theatre Company had applied for the community grant scheme, and that Lismore City Council had been very supportive.

"We host a pantomime every Christmas, and it was very hot and uncomfortable last year,” she said.

With a cooled theatre, the Lismore Theatre Company team will be able to put on more performances and extend the season.

Lismore Lantern Parade 2018 Sophie Moeller

LightnUp Inc.

THE future looks bright for LightnUp Inc after the organisation received a community grant of $8000 in order to lay a bitumen surface down on the backyard of the workshop.

Lantern Parade organiser Jyllie Jackson said the money will help to asphalt the area and to 'clean up' the look of the workshop.

"At the moment, that area is a bit of a mess.

"We can't use the area at the moment, so this will give us a nice backyard and maybe be able to park some cars or use it for lanterns,” Jyllie said.

"Now it will look more professional and not like a junkyard.”

Lismore's CWA tea rooms will become solar powered. Sophie Moeller

Lismore Country Women's Association

LISMORE Country Women's Association will soon be able to go solar after receiving a grant for $6850 from the Lismore City Council.

Lismore CWA's president Jan Clifford said that the money will go towards installing solar power onto the roof of the tea rooms.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, by having solar power we will save an enormous amount of money each year,” she said.

"We can use that money to further help the community.”

The Lismore CWA branch will be holding a cake stall this Saturday at Lismore Bunnings.

Friends of the Koala

LOCAL organisation Friends of the Koala were successful in their application, and have been granted $4999 to upgrade their Rifle Range Road care facility.

The majority of the money will go towards constructing a new customised enclosure for one of the organisation's newest permanent residents.

Triumph is a young male koala who came into care in March 2017 as an orphan, who also happened to have a birth defect.

Triumph was born without his hind right foot, which makes manoeuvring trees and branches more difficult than your average koala.

After an unsuccessful release attempt, Triumph will now live permanently at the care centre, and as such, needs an enclosure more suited for long term residency.

Marley Christian, Friend of the Koala's rescue coordinator and assistant care coordinator said that the upgraded enclosure will result in a more stimulating environment, including branches on a steeper gradient to maintain Triumph's muscles.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith alongside Darmin.

Nimbin Youth Film Festival

THE prop was a fake but the cheque handed to Nimbin Youth Film Festival director Darmin Cameron by Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith was very real.

Lismore City Council has funded $4950 towards this year's Nimbin Youth Film Festival was granted as part of the annual community grant funding.

The festival proves to be an important event for local youth, and gives them the opportunity to both make their own film and present it to an audience.

Darmin said that young people have important stories to tell, and there is no better way to have people listen to your story, than to invite them to sit quietly in a darkened room with a big screen and big sound.

Successful grant recipients include:

Community category

-Lismore Home Garden Education Club Inc - $1100 - 2018 Spring Garden Competition

-Lismore CWA - $6835 - Solar panels for CWA rooms Lismore

-Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club - $2500 - Purchase of defibrillator and other associated equipment and training

-Big Scrub Landcare - $5000 - Big Scrub Rainforest Day 2018

-LightnUp Inc - $8000 - Bitumen surface for Lantern Parade workshop

-Richmond River Historical Society - $1980 - Exploring Lismore's CBD heritage

-Whian Whian Memorial Hall - $5577 - Updating fire doors

-City of Lismore RSL Subbranch - $20,000 recurring - Welfare Assistance Program

-Dorroughby and Glenview Community Centre - $9000 - Dorroughby Hall re-stumping

-Reel Abrupt Film Festival - $3000 - Film festival

Arts category

-Lismore Theatre Company Inx - $9722 - Air conditioning for Rochdale Theatre

-Lismore Musical Festival Society - $10,000 recurring - Annual Lismore Eisteddfod

-Nimbin Aquarius Foundation Inc. - $1750 recurring - Tribal Dance Rites Trials

Other categories

-Wyrallah Hall Association Inc - $1970 - Youth activities [Youth]

-Hollingworth Creek Landcare - $9800 - Rehabilitation of eastern side of Hollingworth Creek [Environment]

-Friends of the Koala Inc. - $4999 - Upgrade koala care facility to enhance education and tourism experience [Environment]

-YWCA Northern Rivers - $8333 - Growing Up in Lismore on Widjabul Country [Partnering]

-Lismore Swans Australian Football Club - $1480 - Oakes Oval/Mortimer Oval audio solution [Sport]

-Lismore Croquet Club Inc. - $1440 - Purchase of computing equipment [Sport]

-Life Education NSW - $4800 recurring - Towing of Life Ed. Centre [Youth]

-1st Lismore Scouts - $10,000 - Disabled access and disabled toilet [Youth]

-Nimbin School of Arts - $4950 - Nimbin Youth Film Festival [Youth]