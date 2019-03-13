Characters most likely to die in GoT

Nothing in Game of Thrones can be said to be certain except for death and taxes.

We'll leave the taxes portion of the equation to those miserly bankers over in Braavos, but when it comes to death there's no show on television that quite matches the macabreness of Game of Thrones.

No character - not fan favourites, fearsome antagonists, beloved heroines or long-suffering boyfriends - is safe. If you have a pulse and you live in Westeros, there's a pretty good chance that you're going to die in an episode of Game of Thrones.

SIGN UP TO OUR GAME OF THRONES NEWSLETTER

This ruthlessness on the part of showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss towards the series' characters is part of what makes Game of Thrones so compelling. Knowing that any minute or any episode anyone from the good guys Ned and Robb Stark to the very, very bad boys Ramsay Bolton and Littlefinger are going to shuffle off their mortal coil makes for fantastic television.

Everyone's neck is on the line. Rooting for your favourite character to go the distance is something you can actually do while watching Game of Thrones. You have real skin in the game. Remember what Arya said: Valar morghulis. All men must die.

So who is going to make it through to the end of season eight? And who is going to die a painful, painful death in the last season of the hit show? Here are our guesses.

Cersei

Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister in final Game of Thrones trailer

There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that Cersei is carking it by the end of season eight. The only real question is how, and who is going to be the one to end her for good. Is Arya going to get the chance to strike her from her list? Will it be Daenerys, or even better, one of her dragons? Will it be Sansa, back with a vengeance? Or will it be Jaime, striking love's cruellest blow?

Whoever kills Cersei will win their place in the Game of Thrones hall of fame and a round of Kings Landing's finest mead, our shout. We can't wait to see this dastardly queen finally get her comeuppance.

Jorah

Jorah has survived a lot. HELEN SLOAN / HBO

As much as it pains us to say it, Jorah is going to die. Daenerys' loyal counsel has proven to be one of the show's most enduring characters, making it through famine, war, destruction and a nasty bout of Greyscale to become one of the very few OG cast members to last from season one all the way to season eight. No mean feat, when you consider how fond Game of Thrones is of killing off its key players.

We love Jorah. He's one of the few good men left in Westeros. But the man is definitely going to be killed in season eight. And we'll even hazard a guess as to how: saving Daenerys. We know that Jorah will do quite literally anything for the mother of dragons, including being flayed alive by Samwell Tarly. When push comes to shove, and someone has to take a metaphorical bullet for Daenerys, we're putting smart money down that it's Jorah who does it. Vale, knight of the Andal, knight of our hearts.

Daenerys

No, not Daenerys! Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

But will it all be in vain? Could Jorah die saving Daenerys, only for the dragon queen to die herself? There are many, many theories floating around that Dany isn't long for this world, and that the end of season eight will see her end, too.

Thinking logically, it checks out. One of either her, Jon Snow or Tyrion - the series' three biggest remaining characters and keeper of its most important plot lines - is going to die. These are the rules. You can't make it through the end of an epic without some jeopardy and peril.

Back from the dead. But for how long? Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

It's not going to be Tyrion. He's writer George RR Martin's favourite character, and after lasting this long on wit and smarts, you know he's got it within him to survive.

That leaves Daenerys and Jon. Yes, Jon makes sense. He's a sacrificial lamb who will do anything to protect those who he loves. But don't forget, we've done a Jon Snow death on Game of Thrones before. Would the show's creators ramp up the drama just to give us the same old schtick we saw back in season five?

This is where Dany comes into it. There are theories a-plenty: some think that Jon will kill her, others Cersei. Some even believe that Tyrion will kill her for fear that she is turning into the Mad Queen. But die she very probably will, even after going through so much to claim her birthright. But you know how the saying goes: In the game of thrones, you either win or you die.

Bran

Speculation has been high since the release of the first trailer. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

The first trailer for the new season featured three of the remaining Stark siblings in their crypt. We saw Sansa, we saw Arya and we saw Jon come face-to-face with their death monuments. But we didn't see Bran, the other Stark sibling still alive, whose warging abilities could prove pivotal to the final season.

Theories around Bran come thick and fast whenever you wade into the murky depths of Game of Thrones fan forums. Is he actually the Night King? Is he going to kill Jon Snow? Is he going to warg into a dragon? But here's another one we're going to add: Is he going to die in season eight?

Sansa

First look at The Final Season (8) of Game of Thrones Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark — Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Counterpoint: could another Stark sibling be one for the funeral pyre? In that same trailer, footage showed Arya and Jon taking in their funeral monuments, which portrayed an older version of themselves. But Sansa's statue showed the youthful face of Sansa as she appears in the final season of Game of Thrones as a young woman.

Read more: Did GoT stars give away the ending?

Fans are taking this as a sign that Sansa is not long for the world, and they have a point. Purely from an odds perspective, one of the Starks has to die in season eight. There are too many of them left, and in too pivotal roles, for them all to make it out alive. (It's the Weasley law, see: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.)

Bookies have Sansa as the most likely of all the Starks to die in season eight, followed closely by Bran. In case you were wondering, Arya is the least likely, which checks out. Of all the characters left, Arya is the best equipped to survive a White Walker apocalypse. Plus, she's more likely to do the killing than be killed.

Euron Greyjoy

This eyeliner-loving Iron Islands pirate is 100% dying. In fact, he's already dead. (And if you want to know our thoughts on how he's going to die, we have three words for you: Theon's back, baby.)

The final chapter of the multi-award winning fantasy series will stream in Australia express from the US on Monday, April 15 at 11am AEDT on Foxtel.

Ghost

The last few seasons of Game of Thrones have been very light on dire wolves because it costs quite a lot of gold dragons to CGI them. But the filmmakers have confirmed that Ghost is making a return in the final season of Game of Thrones, which can mean only one thing: Ghost will sacrifice himself to save his master Jon Snow. What a good boy.

Podrick and Bronn

We're grouping these two together because they're locked in a bit of a devil's bargain, really. One of them is going to live and one is going to die. Isn't it obvious? The fan favourites serve a similar function in the show, that is, supporting two of the series' greatest and most fearsome warriors. That puts them both in the line of fire, and though their smart mouths and quick thinking has kept them safe thus far, it's open season now.

Only one of them is going to make it through. Our personal favourite is Podrick, but we're hoping it's Bronn who lives, purely so that he can enjoy that castle and those riches that Jaime promised him.

Varys

Melisandre literally said last season that Varys is dying in Westeros. Case closed.

Melisandre

Speaking of, Melisandre also said she was going to die in Westeros, too. Start prepping for a red funeral!

Qyburn

The unsettling, weasely maester is going to get his comeuppance in the final season, and not a moment too soon. We can only pray that it's a very painful death.

Tormund

War's a bitch, isn't it? And anyone on the front line probably just isn't going to make it. But saying goodbye to this horny Wildling is going to hurt.

Grey Worm

See above. Poor Missandei.

Beric

See above times two.