23°
Community

While the cat is away education reform hits agenda

Mungo Maccallum | 10th May 2017 9:40 AM
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during their meeting aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during their meeting aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MALCOLM Turnbull is probably too young to remember them himself, but as a dedicated aficionado of public transport he should be aware of the wartime signs in trains and buses asking sternly: "Is your trip really necessary?”

Which is a question he may well be asking as he returns from his Trump schmooze to confront yet another uprising in his revolting party room. Turnbull insisted that there was nothing more important - the relationship with Washington was the key to everything, the alliance on which our very survival depended.

But in a sense it was not entirely his idea, and certainly not his timing. The Department of Foreign Affairs, smarting from that first unfortunate phone call, dedicated itself to securing an appointment - any appointment, anywhere, anytime. So when the summons came, Turnbull had no real choice - to reject it on the ground that he was too busy at home was unthinkable.

The Donald had said jump, and the only question was how high. He was on his way across the Pacific with the same alacrity his predecessors had reacted to the presidential call. There are some invitations an Australian Prime Minister cannot afford to refuse.

But on every level it was a B grade affair. Turnbull allowed barely 30 hours for the visit, but even then he was twiddling his thumbs while Trump was fashionably late for the meeting - not, of course in the White House, or in one of Trump's luxury resorts, but on a maritime museum: the obsolete aircraft carrier Intrepid in the Hudson River in New York.

Trump's excuse was that he was celebrating the congress's vote to remove some 24 million Americans from health insurance, an outcome Turnbull fulsomely applauded: "Well done, keep at it, it's great,” our Prime Minister gushed.

But apparently that didn't matter; what did was the reaffirmation of the friendship, the alliance, the partnership between the two countries. Australia and the United States are on the same side. Well, doh; it would have been a bloody good story if they weren't. But apparently the grovelling paid off; Trump praised Turnbull as a great leader, one very comfortable to sit on.

And thus Turnbull returned to Australia to face a budget which was supposed to be the ultimate political fix, but which, in the brief period he was overseas, was rapidly turning into yet another tin full of worms.

There were a truckload of pre-budget announcements in the in-tray, but the big one - the one Turnbull and his Education Minister Simon Birmingham were relying on as the game breaker - was the triumphant unveiling of Gonski 2.0, with its creator beaming happily beside them. Obviously it was a sensational political coup, but, more than that, it was undeniably good policy.

After more than a century, the ideal of needs-based schooling was finally in sight. The proposition had been bumbling along since federation and before, but it became seriously articulated in the government of Gough Whitlam, who sought to kill off the long-running conflict over state aid with a formula that embraced every schoolchild, public, independent or Catholic. His short-lived government was unable to deliver the reform, and Malcolm Fraser, a dedicated advocate of private enterprise, especially where health and education were concerned, effectively kyboshed it.

The Labor governments of Bob Hawke and Paul Keating made desultory attempts to revive it, but then came John Howard, who was determined to preserve and enhance the ascendancy of the non-government system, and particularly the well-organised Catholics. Labor under Mark Latham tried to fight back, but any suggestion of moving back towards fairness and equality - a needs-based system - was greeted with screams of a hit list against the wealthy independent schools.

Thus when Julia Gillard - a passionate former school teacher herself - called in David Gonski to provide a viable formula, it was on the proviso that there were to be no losers - those who had profited from the Fraser and Howard years could keep their ill-gotten gains while the rest could do their best to try and catch up. Even then there had to be sweetheart deals to get the various interest groups - including several of the state government - to sign up in time for the 2010 election.

The result was a bit of a schamozzle, far from the politic-free vision of its founder, but it was an improvement, and the Abbott opposition went along with it, and even promised to preserve it before the 2013 election. But then all bets were off, and when Turnbull usurped Abbott, no-one seriously believed a revolution was in progress - until, last week, it happened. And this time there was a real hit list - a short one, but enough for the previous beneficiaries to gibber with outrage.

The Catholics were especially incensed; having got used to their position of privilege they were not about to give it up without a fight, even when a leaked internal report revealed that the Catholic Education Office had diverted - subverted - resources from disadvantaged rural dioceses to prop up already obscenely over-funded elite city schools.

The Australian's resident College of Cardinals threw itself into the crusade - superannuated groupers joined zealous novitiates to warn of turmoil and rebellion . If Turnbull had been on the spot, he just might have averted the rebellion, but his absence gave it time to foment. So now he is faced with hosing down another self-serving rebellion on the eve of his crucial budget.

It is hardly his fault - well, not entirely. The idea was brilliant: Labor is floundering, self contradictory, petty-minded and irrelevant. And the crossbench - including, importantly, the Greens - seem largely onside. But as always seems to be the case with Malcolm Turnbull, the internal politics of the Liberal party and its more cynically self-serving supporters threaten to derail the policy, the budget and even Turnbull himself. As Trump might say, in tones dripping with condescension and insincerity, sad.

Topics:  donald trump gonski malcom turnbull

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

The heart beats at the centre of Lismore's CBD at the Produce Markets at twilight

To be the same is to be different for our twins

Lismore's No Frills Twins at Railway Station.

No Frills Twins hit the big time

Time now to learn lessons of the flood

SES: Judy Valderi, membership officer, Neville Graham, Lismore field team leader with Lindsay Matterson, SES flood intelligence officer.

SES forums call the community to come and share their experiences

While the cat is away education reform hits agenda

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during their meeting aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A big week for Malcolm

Local Partners

To be the same is to be different for our twins

Lismore's No Frill Twins talk about how their incredible bond has led to their success

Airdre's cloud watching passes time while sick

Waves in the sky at Moffat Beach , 16-4-17, .Ruth NASH 6/123 Mark Rd Caloundra, 4551... 54927043

A week in bed lends itself to cloud watching

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Online petition asks Grinspoon to play at flood fundraiser

ON STAGE: Grinspoon will perform at Lismore City Hall on Friday, September, 1 from 8pm as part of the Guide to Better Living tour.

Rock The Rivers wants the Grinners

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!