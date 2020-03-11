Which stalls will be at Eat the Street this year?

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Winners of 'People's Choice' at Eat the Street Lismore 2019, Chile Banditos, will return to vie for their title once again. Photo: Supplied

THERE will be plenty of stalls at Saturday’s Eat the Street festival, with an abundance of food options to tickle any tastebuds.

Here are the delicious outlets to choose from.

FOOD STALLS AND TASTING PLATES

Paella Time

Banzai Japanese restaurant

Crepes

Dumpling and YumCha

Freshly Berried

Pocket Curries

Taste of Indonesia

Eltham Pantry

Lismore Workers Club

Churros & Chocolate Spanish Doughnuts

BooCo Eatery

Cinnaman Buns

Terrys Balls

Taco Love Bros

Shoza Gyoza

Dirty Wilson

The Garden Plate Cafe

Mecca

Peppertree Kitchen

Cafe Capello

Cafe Saffron

Lanna Pad Thai

The Loft

Mayfield’s Market Kitchen

Space Bars Gelato

Lismore Pie Cart

Ilias the Greek

The Chile Banditos

Wallah Fusion Foods

Tornado Twisters

Macadamia Castle

Bun Bun Kitchen

Amici Italian

Gelato Vibes

Il Carretto Pizza

Dragon Fly Cafe

The Avocado Hut

The Frying Piggy

Authentic South Indian

JunkYard Barbecue

Mr Mozarella

BEVERAGE STALLS

The Organic Drink Co

Filtered Water Station – Bottle Refill

Byron Aromas Coffee

2 wild souls

Stone & Wood

Treehouse Cider

Winding Road Distilling

Husk Distillery

Brookies Cape Byron

TRADE AND PRODUCE STALLS

Norco

Decadent Chocolate

Pyewackets Traditional

Mountain Blue

Nimbin Valley Cheese

Lovemore Fermentary

The Loose Leaf

Flow Form Furniture

Wattle Tree Creek

Northern Rivers Foods

MG Lismore

COMMUNITY STALLS

River FM

The Lismore & Villages Relay for Life

Richmond River Historical Society

North East Waste

The Chalkies & Home Grown Goodness

Faces of Fairy

Lantern Workshop

Westpac Rescue Helicopter