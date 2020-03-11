Menu
DEFENDING CHAMPS: Winners of 'People's Choice' at Eat the Street Lismore 2019, Chile Banditos, will return to vie for their title once again. Photo: Supplied
DEFENDING CHAMPS: Winners of 'People's Choice' at Eat the Street Lismore 2019, Chile Banditos, will return to vie for their title once again. Photo: Supplied
News

Which stalls will be at Eat the Street this year?

Jackie Munro
11th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
THERE will be plenty of stalls at Saturday’s Eat the Street festival, with an abundance of food options to tickle any tastebuds.

Here are the delicious outlets to choose from.

FOOD STALLS AND TASTING PLATES

  • Paella Time
  • Banzai Japanese restaurant
  • Crepes
  • Dumpling and YumCha
  • Freshly Berried
  • Pocket Curries
  • Taste of Indonesia
  • Eltham Pantry
  • Lismore Workers Club
  • Churros & Chocolate Spanish Doughnuts
  • BooCo Eatery
  • Cinnaman Buns
  • Terrys Balls
  • Taco Love Bros
  • Shoza Gyoza
  • Dirty Wilson
  • The Garden Plate Cafe
  • Mecca
  • Peppertree Kitchen
  • Cafe Capello
  • Cafe Saffron
  • Lanna Pad Thai
  • The Loft
  • Mayfield’s Market Kitchen
  • Space Bars Gelato
  • Lismore Pie Cart
  • Ilias the Greek
  • The Chile Banditos
  • Wallah Fusion Foods
  • Tornado Twisters
  • Macadamia Castle
  • Bun Bun Kitchen
  • Amici Italian
  • Gelato Vibes
  • Il Carretto Pizza
  • Dragon Fly Cafe
  • The Avocado Hut
  • The Frying Piggy
  • Authentic South Indian
  • JunkYard Barbecue
  • Mr Mozarella

BEVERAGE STALLS

  • The Organic Drink Co
  • Filtered Water Station – Bottle Refill
  • Byron Aromas Coffee
  • 2 wild souls
  • Stone & Wood
  • Treehouse Cider
  • Winding Road Distilling
  • Husk Distillery
  • Brookies Cape Byron

TRADE AND PRODUCE STALLS

  • Norco
  • Decadent Chocolate
  • Pyewackets Traditional
  • Mountain Blue
  • Nimbin Valley Cheese
  • Lovemore Fermentary
  • The Loose Leaf
  • Flow Form Furniture
  • Wattle Tree Creek
  • Northern Rivers Foods
  • MG Lismore

COMMUNITY STALLS

  • River FM
  • The Lismore & Villages Relay for Life
  • Richmond River Historical Society
  • North East Waste
  • The Chalkies & Home Grown Goodness
  • Faces of Fairy
  • Lantern Workshop
  • Westpac Rescue Helicopter

  • List is correct at time of publication
Lismore Northern Star

