SMOKIN': Nick de Re in his American Style Junkyard BBQ food truck outside Maccas All Mechanical on Ballina Road in Lismore.
Community

Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

by Sophie Moeller
22nd Feb 2019 2:31 PM

WHEN Nick de Re wants to make something, his go-to place is always the family farm in Wyralla.

"I go straight to this massive shed on our property, which is full of crap,” he said.

And so it was when he came home from the US to start a new American style catering company, Junkyard BBQ.

Out came the welder and grinder as he set to work building a customised smoker from materials that are "sustainable, recycled and re-used”. As in the backyards of Southern America "there is not one piece of new steel” in his special oven.

Nick de Re comes from a family of foodies.

For more on Nick's story go to JunkYard BBQ. Subscriber content.

junkyard bbq northern rivers business southern style bbq

