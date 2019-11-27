Where can rural residents get emergency water?

With drought conditions tipped to worsen over the coming months, water tanks empty and water carters run off their feet Rous is investigating additional fill stations for both commercial water carters and private residents.

LOW water tanks, water carters not answering calls and being told there is nowhere for rural residents to access emergency water in Lismore has one farmer extremely concerned.

When avocado farmer Silas Long realised his tank was getting low about two weeks ago, he rang three water carting companies to try and get a delivery.

"They basically don't answer the phone because they are too busy, and they still haven't returned my calls," the Whian Whian resident said.

"I am conservative on water so I can survive in the longer term. It's inconvenient having to find buckets of water but that's Okay."

Feeling frustrated, Mr Long said he called Lismore City Council to ask where he could fill up his 20L water drums, only to be told they didn't have a tap and to call ROUS County Council, who manage Rocky Creek Dam and 11 water refilling stations, for water carters across the region.

"I spoke to Rous and they told me the same thing… there are no taps," he said.

"I was happy to pay for the water.

"I'm going to be Okay, what about all the families running out of water coming into the future, what do they do?'"

"My concern is council doesn't actually have a drought plan for domestic water for those rate payers not on town water… being a pessimistic farmer, I think this is going to last for months. By then people are going to be struggling, if they are only on a tank and the water is empty and they are on a dirt road and the caters won't come."

Mr Long then contacted Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's office about the issue but was advised of Tweed Council's policy on emergency water and was told Lismore didn't have a plan in place.

"They told me Tweed Council have taps available and Lismore doesn't," he said.

"Lismore council is very flood prepared but they have no idea what do in a drought.

"I completely understand the logistics and economics of moving water around, but I think they need a tap in town."

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said when Mr Long approached her office "there was nothing from Rous or Lismore City Council I raised it with them."

"I have encouraged all councils to have something in place as it is within their area and I always offer to advocate and help," she said.

"I also rang the Lismore City Council General manager who said they did not have a policy in place and were considering it, but had no legal authority to charge and no filling stations."

A Rous County Council spokeswoman said currently, fill stations were for commercial water carters only, however Richmond Valley Council does offer a fill up point for private residents.

"We understand other councils are also investigating this as an option," the spokeswoman said.

"We are aware of the current high demand for water carters and are working to reduce the wait times for customers across the region.

Rous is investigating additional fill stations for both commercial water carters and private residents.

"We have also reduced the turnaround time for new water carter applications."

An additional 21 water carters have been included in the Rous system since the start of October, bringing the total to 54 of which 19 these businesses are for potable (drinking) water.

"We will be uploading this information to our website to assist customers make an informed decision."

The council looks after the water refilling station located on Krauss Avenue in South Lismore as well as 10 others around the region.

Lismore City Council have been approached for comment.