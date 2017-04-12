25°
When you find yourself in times of trouble

By Sophie Moeller | 12th Apr 2017 2:47 PM
St Carthages in Lismore after the flood.
St Carthages in Lismore after the flood. Sophie Moeller

WHEN your material belongings have been lost it is important to know people still have one another.

This was the message from His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd).

His excellency and Mrs Hurley visited last Monday to see for themselves the devastation caused by the floods.

NSW Governor, his Excellency David Hurley visited Lismore on Monday April 10. L-R Thomas George, LCC general manager Gary Murphy, Andrew McPhee NSW Fire & Rescue, LCCI Deb Benhayon, David Hurley, Euan Ferguson and Sup. Greg Martin
NSW Governor, his Excellency David Hurley visited Lismore on Monday April 10. L-R Thomas George, LCC general manager Gary Murphy, Andrew McPhee NSW Fire & Rescue, LCCI Deb Benhayon, David Hurley, Euan Ferguson and Sup. Greg Martin Alison Paterson

"It's a very scary time for many people,” he said.

"Part of my job is offer comfort and offer support.”

"This will be long term, it won't turn around overnight you have you hang in here and don't try to do it by yourself.

"There's been an enormous community effort to turn things around and I know Lismore will turn its self around and become the jewel it used to be.”

Many around the town are commenting on the stories of community spirit and it is good to know this Easter the churches and religious organisations in the City are ready to receive you.

Rev Glenn Samuel has been working hard with the congregation at St Pauls on Keen Street to make sure the church, which was totally inundated, is open for services on Good Friday and Sunday.

The Bishop of Lismore , the Most Rev Greg Homeming has authorised his finance people to help provide for anyone who has lost a mattress, to get a brand new one. Special masses were also held throughout the week so those, Catholic or not, can "come together as a community”.

"At the moment you only see suffering but it's making a town into a community,” he said.

Dr Vahid Saberi, chief executive of The North Coast Primary Health Network NCPHN said he responded with $100 000 funds to make sure those who are suffering distress are given access to help as soon as possible.

He said it was the responsibility of his agencies, who were working together in these times, to make sure those in need of mental health services experienced an "easy pathway to help.'

A 1300 137 934 number has been set up and Northern Rivers health professionals put on alert as to the need for their services.

"We are really lucky in this region to have a large number of competent psychological and clinical physicians available,” he said.

Topics:  nsw governor david hurley st carthages cathedral st pauls presbyterian church lismore

