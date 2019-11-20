When will work start on popular century-old bridge?

There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while heritage photography is carried out ahead of maintenance work starting on the bridge

There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while heritage photography is carried out ahead of maintenance work starting on the bridge Marc Stapelberg

WORK to improve the 111-year-old Colemans Bridge in Lismore will start later this month following the release of the project's Review of Environmental Factors report.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the NSW Government was investing $4 million for maintenance and strengthening of the bridge.

"Colemans Bridge provides a vital link over Leycester Creek between the CBD and South Lismore and this project will ensure this bridge is maintained for the future," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Maintenance started today and includes strengthening the bridge deck, reinforcing trusses, replacing the existing traffic barrier, repairing the bridge surface and walkway, and repainting the bridge truss and walkway handrails."

Mr Gulaptis said in response to local feedback, Transport for NSW was also looking at lighting options for the walkway along the bridge.

"We continue to put safety first and we want to make sure our upgrades deliver for the local community, which is why we are looking at what we can do to improve lighting," Mr Gulaptis said.

Work will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and will take eight months to complete, weather permitting.

The upgrade will involve closing the bridge for up to 20 weekends over the eight-month project, with the first of these closures to take place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Mr Gulaptis said he is confident the community will be given plenty of notice in advance of weekend closures.