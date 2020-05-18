Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lions Rd closed at the Queensland/NSW border.
Lions Rd closed at the Queensland/NSW border.
News

When will Lions Road open again?

Susanna Freymark
18th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the scenic Lions Rd was built in 1971, the residents who did all the hard slog of forging a link between Queensland and NSW could not have foreseen the road’s closure due to a pandemic.

Built by Kyogle Lions Club with massive community support the road connects existing roads on Gradys Creek near Kyogle into Queensland.

READ: Road repair hit list in Kyogle Shire

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the closed border was “ridiculous” and told Queensland to reopen it or face economic consequences.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also had a go at both Queensland and Western Australia and said “the sooner the better” border closures end.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is maintaining a stern stance on the state’s border closures, saying interstate travel restrictions are likely to continue until September.

This isn’t good news for the regular road users of Lions Rd.

MORE: Kees Mortimer from Kyogle gutted by road closure

Kyogle Council’s general manager Graham Kennett said the Queensland government had advised that there are no changes to the current border restrictions proposed at this point, or at any set date in the future.

“As such, the Lions Road will be closed for the foreseeable future unfortunately,” Mr Kennett said.

Queensland is set to review its border closures at the end of May.

Ms Berejiklian urged Queensland to open its borders with Queensland recording no new coronavirus cases in recent days.

norther rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.

        'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        premium_icon 'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        News An indigenous elder has won a major "David vs Goliath" court case

        Stinky reason why neighbours complained about piggy 'haven'

        premium_icon Stinky reason why neighbours complained about piggy 'haven'

        News Council investigating Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary

        ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        premium_icon ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith says she trusts that Bluesfest punters will get their...