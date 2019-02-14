When it gets a bit grim, cheer

CHEER SQUAD: Performing for the Brisbane Broncos game are (from left) Samantha Ryan, Riva Charles, Amber O' Regan, Kristy Bonwick, India Web, Kaylee Keen, Anna Cairns, Bella Jenkins, April Mimmno and Daneka Eyers.

IT'S ALL too grim right now.

The environment, politics, banking and just about everything else appears to be going down the tubes so here's something to make you feel a tad brighter.

It's time for something cheerful.

North Korea developed a 229-woman cheer squad to support their sporting teams at international events.

They had coordinated outfits and did matching dances - highly organised.

The chants are standard - "Go team! Go our Great Country!”

But what a job!

Paid to cheer!

Just imagine an official Australian cheer squad.

I can just see it.

Various versions of the green and gold, weird curly wigs, the odd Bintang t-shirt, boardshorts, thongs and singlets with really, really big armholes.

Towelling bucket hats all round.

The chants.

What would they be?

Go you good thing!

You Bewdy!

Maaaaaate!

Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi! (we love that one, we can do it over and over until we fall about laughing)

The chorus of Waltzing Matilda (also over and over again and whenever we feel like it)

Yah mug!

The Korean squad was called the 'army of beauties' but what would the Australian one be?

My suggestion: The Great Mates.

We could have so much fun sending bunch of larrikins off with our national teams and imbuing everything with essential Aussie humour, running commentaries and generally lifting the entertainment value of every event.

We might need Roy and HG to lead the squad.

The North Korean cheer squad has not been so visible in recent years. There was some debate about State-sponsored enthusiasm.

But the Great Mates, well they would be everywhere.

There are lots of pretty cheerleaders around the world, tossing their hair back and leaping to and fro, but let's shake up the cheerleading world!

The Great Mates could come out with banana loungers and Eskies. Membership favours the True Blue Aussie (beer gut acceptable).

We could choreograph a dance or two - something roughly between the Macarena, Mexican Wave and the Haka.

But nothing too vigorous, leave all that exhausting carry on for the athletes. The Great Mates job is to stand in solidarity.

Oh, and cheer.