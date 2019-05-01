When is it all right to re-gift to yourself?

Professional cyclists competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic joined Grafton Public School students in their weekly "Bike Bus” ride to school on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Professional cyclists competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic joined Grafton Public School students in their weekly "Bike Bus” ride to school on Friday, May 12, 2017. Bill North

AT WHAT stage in your relationship can you reclaim a bicycle you gave someone as a gift?

I ask for reader advice as three years ago I bought my husband a crackerjack mountain-bike for his birthday and he's not ridden it in a couple of years.

There his Merida sits, leaning against his table covered in DIY model aircraft gear, sulking.

While my first love is for the road and I have nice Bianchi and an OK Giant hybrid mountain-bike which I use to dash about to the library, to CWA or catching up with friends, they are all clip-ins.

And there are days when jumping on the bike in a pair of jeans and flip-flops to go to the local park is very appealing.

Watch this space.

ARE you riding in the Grafton to Inverell?

Regarded as one of Australia's toughest one-day cycling race (my heart also belongs to the Melbourne to Warrnambool), it's an event I follow with great interest.

One day - maybe 2020? I'd love to take on the des Femmes classic of 228km under the same conditions as men.

This event is our backyard and attracts its fair share of good and great riders.

If you - or you know someone - are preparing for this classic, no matter the division, I'd love to hear from you.

MEANWHILE, thank you to those courteous drivers on Wyrallah Rd and the Bruxner Hwy the other days. I appreciate you allowing me plenty of pace on passing and your smiles and waves were lovely.

Send me you cycling news and views to Alison.paterson@northernstar.com.au