When home does not provide shelter

FOR the little girl in the pink tutu, a break in the clouds was a chance to finally get out and see the "big water” in the sunshine. For Chris and Pa Knight, it was a matter of survival.

Chris and Pa Knight from Satay Hut in Lismore are taken to higher ground by the SES. Sophie Moeller

The Knights couldn't stay at The Satay Hut a moment longer. The water at their Thai restaurant on Keen St was up to Chris's chest.

"We weren't going to stay chest deep for another 24 hours. We didn't have any information as to what was happening. We had to get out,” said Mr Knight.

A visibly shaken Mrs Knight hugged her SES rescuer and was soon on dry land at the intersection between The Bruxner Highway and Hunter Street. There was no one to pick them up. It didn't matter. They were on dry land.

The residents knew they were facing similar repercussions to the 1974 Lismore floods because the telegraph pole on the side of the street where everyone was standing said so.

Flood level in 1974 compared to 2017. Sophie Moeller

"There were no businesses in the CBD that hadn't lost everything,” said one of the residents standing on the edge of the flood water lapping at their feet.

For Susan and Katie Newman "where to next” was also front of mind. They had already evacuated their home in Bexhill. It had been inundated the night before. When the offer of a place to stay on the outskirts of town was made by a friend on Thursday night, they were most appreciative. They never expected by 4pm on Friday, this house too, would be without electricity and that flood water would be coming up through the plumbing.

Susan and Katie Newman, evacuated from Bexhill, are forced to leave temporary accommodation in Lismore due to flooding. Sophie Moeller

There were no beds left in Lismore so Susan and her daughter were thinking they should probably head to Ballina and try their luck there.

The chickens at Number 203 on The Bruxner Highway didn't have a bed for the night either. They had to leave home via a surfboard to find a roost. As the community watched the docile chickens being floated to safety, a women up the street called out there was green grass at her house they could rest on.

Chickens navigate Lismore flood on a surfboard. Sophie Moeller

Next to surface were Kenny Taveres and Brenden Lee. They swam what little they had out of their inundated home a block away around the corner. A friend turned up to meet the shivering friends.

"You took ages,” he said as the three of them walked away with a couple of bags into the neighbourhood.

Liz Gehring was not so lucky. She was at the house of her writer friend, Eben Venter. She set off with her mobile phone in her mouth but had to come back, said Mr Venter.

Liz Gehring at Girards Hill Lismore. Eben Venter

A text Mr Venter sent later said it all: "Too much. Her phone drowned.”

As neighbours gathered to assess the damage the blue sky above made it clear: what would emerge from this flood had nothing to do with homes and phones, businesses or cars. The community of Lismore was strong and there would always be someone around to help them and their chooks.