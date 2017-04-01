26°
Community

When home does not provide shelter

Sophie Moeller | 1st Apr 2017 8:26 AM
Lismore Floods 2017
Lismore Floods 2017 Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR the little girl in the pink tutu, a break in the clouds was a chance to finally get out and see the "big water” in the sunshine. For Chris and Pa Knight, it was a matter of survival.

Chris and Pa Knight from Satay Hut in Lismore are taken to higher ground by the SES.
Chris and Pa Knight from Satay Hut in Lismore are taken to higher ground by the SES. Sophie Moeller

The Knights couldn't stay at The Satay Hut a moment longer. The water at their Thai restaurant on Keen St was up to Chris's chest.

"We weren't going to stay chest deep for another 24 hours. We didn't have any information as to what was happening. We had to get out,” said Mr Knight.

A visibly shaken Mrs Knight hugged her SES rescuer and was soon on dry land at the intersection between The Bruxner Highway and Hunter Street. There was no one to pick them up. It didn't matter. They were on dry land.

The residents knew they were facing similar repercussions to the 1974 Lismore floods because the telegraph pole on the side of the street where everyone was standing said so.

Flood level in 1974 compared to 2017.
Flood level in 1974 compared to 2017. Sophie Moeller

"There were no businesses in the CBD that hadn't lost everything,” said one of the residents standing on the edge of the flood water lapping at their feet.

For Susan and Katie Newman "where to next” was also front of mind. They had already evacuated their home in Bexhill. It had been inundated the night before. When the offer of a place to stay on the outskirts of town was made by a friend on Thursday night, they were most appreciative. They never expected by 4pm on Friday, this house too, would be without electricity and that flood water would be coming up through the plumbing.

Susan and Katie Newman, evacuated from Bexhill, are forced to leave temporary accommodation in Lismore due to flooding.
Susan and Katie Newman, evacuated from Bexhill, are forced to leave temporary accommodation in Lismore due to flooding. Sophie Moeller

There were no beds left in Lismore so Susan and her daughter were thinking they should probably head to Ballina and try their luck there.

The chickens at Number 203 on The Bruxner Highway didn't have a bed for the night either. They had to leave home via a surfboard to find a roost. As the community watched the docile chickens being floated to safety, a women up the street called out there was green grass at her house they could rest on.

Chickens navigate Lismore flood on a surfboard.
Chickens navigate Lismore flood on a surfboard. Sophie Moeller

Next to surface were Kenny Taveres and Brenden Lee. They swam what little they had out of their inundated home a block away around the corner. A friend turned up to meet the shivering friends.

"You took ages,” he said as the three of them walked away with a couple of bags into the neighbourhood.

Liz Gehring was not so lucky. She was at the house of her writer friend, Eben Venter. She set off with her mobile phone in her mouth but had to come back, said Mr Venter.

Liz Gehring at Girards Hill Lismore.
Liz Gehring at Girards Hill Lismore. Eben Venter

A text Mr Venter sent later said it all: "Too much. Her phone drowned.”

As neighbours gathered to assess the damage the blue sky above made it clear: what would emerge from this flood had nothing to do with homes and phones, businesses or cars. The community of Lismore was strong and there would always be someone around to help them and their chooks.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  bruxner highway community cycline debbie lismore floods rescue ses

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Finding the right balance is easy in Lismore

Finding the right balance is easy in Lismore

A morning with indigenous artists is a grounding experience away from the office

Make the most of extra hour to move your body

Lismore Echo Health & Fitness Guru Roberta O'brien.

Extra hour in the morning will give you more spring in your step

Red Cross tea room threatened

CUPPA TIME: Red Cross Tea Room volunteers Sue Scott and Lexie Compton.

Volunteers needed

When home does not provide shelter

Lismore Floods 2017

Community comes together in Lismore flood crisis

Local Partners

When home does not provide shelter

Residents on the edge of flood water help as their neighbours are flushed out

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It’s been a bad flood, the worst one I’ve seen"

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!