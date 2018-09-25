Menu
VISITORS: Wyrallah Road Public School visited Parliament House last week.
Community

When home comes to Canberra

by Kevin Hogan MP
25th Sep 2018 4:43 PM

IT WAS wonderful to catch up with students from Wyrallah Road Public School when they visited Parliament House last week.

They are a great school and the students asked some insightful questions about how Parliament works.

Thank you to the teachers who travelled with them: Michael Nind, Howard Mussett and Juanita Allen.

  • Last week in Parliament I paid tribute to some local heroes who are dedicated to our community.

I spoke about Wilson Park School Principal Helen Rea. Helen is renowned for her dedication and professionalism towards her students with disabilities and special needs.

I also spoke about Bronwyn Watson, who is head teacher and consultant for deaf and hard of hearing students in our community at North Coast TAFE.

She was also an early pioneer in training more sign language interpreters in our community to enable better communication for our deaf community.

I thank them both.

  • While I was in Parliament, Karen went to the 2018 NSW Regional Volunteer of the Year Awards at the Lismore Worker's Club that recognised the great work volunteers do.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, including the Australian Red Cross, Cancer Council NSW, CWA Lismore, Lismore City SES, Lismore Kart Club and Richmond Tweed Region SES Headquarters.You have done yourself and our community proud.

We would be a much poorer community without you. Thank you.

kevin hogan mp

