What's on: International Women's Day

NO matter where you live on the Northern Rivers, your town or one near you is hosting a range of events to celebrate the achievements of women locally and around the world.
From Lismore to the coast, the North Coast is abuzz for International Women's Day with influential figures from comedians, celebrity cooks to ex-politicians visiting the North Coast to join in local festivities.
Check out our list of what's on around the region today and tomorrow.
- Nimbin
Nimbin Women's Dinner and Comedy Gala
Celebrate womanhood in Nimbin style at its 14th annual women's dinner and comedy gala. Gustes will share in a laugh with keynote speaker, comedian Fiona McLaughlin and indulge in a delicious feast by Truffula Seeds.
Where: Nimbin Town Hall
When: Tonight, Doors open from 6.30pm, show starts at 8pm
Cost: $30 for entry and dinner, $25 for concession
- Lismore
Lismore Women's Luncheon: Be Bold to Change
Get inspired at the Lismore ladies lunch by gaining insight from guest speakers, Major Sana Fernandez, a former helicopter pilot who lived in Afghanistan, and former Queensland Premier, Anna Bligh AC.
Where: Lismore Workers Club
When: Doors open from 11.30am-2.30pm
Cost: $60
Lady-oke!
Adding a feminine twist to karaoke, Lady-oke is encouraging women to come along to the Northern in South Lismore and have a sing-a-long and enjoy a beverage.
Lady-oke is one of many events forming the this year's first Lismore Women's Festival. There will be activities spread across the Lismore City Council area until March 12.
Where: The Northern, 50 Terania St South Lismore
When: from 7.30pm
Cost: $5
Southern Cross University, Lismore
Cakes, raffles and plenty of prizes are up for grabs at SCU's Lismore campus International Women's day festivities, celebrating the social, political, cultural and economic achievements of women.
Lismore campus will meet from 10.30am in the Goodman plaza to hear from guest speaker Ela Foster, Regional Coordinator of the Northern Rivers Women's Domestic Violence Services.
Attendees are asked to wear purple, green and white to show their support.
Where: Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore
When: from 10.30am
Cost: free
- Ballina
International Women's Day, Ballina RSL Club
Best-selling author, journalist Dr Anne Summers AO will deliver a though-provoking address centred on building equality for women on a local, national and international scale. The celebratory lunch includes a decadent two course meal , plenty of door prizes, raffles, and entertainment.
Where: Ballina RSL Club, River St
When: Thursday, March 9 12-3pm
Cost: Bookings closed
- Richmond Valley
Who will take out the Richmond Valley International Women's Day award? Find out who the inspiring lady will be this year at the Casino RSM Club for the valley's women's event.
Where: Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St
When: from 5pm
Cost: $25 with nibbles
- Byron Bay
International Women's Day Luncheon: Be Bold to Change
Comedian Mandy Nolan has teamed up with the SHIFT Project Byron to host a fundraising lunchon in support of disadvantaged women within the Byron Bay community.
Where: Byron Beach Cafe, Lawson St, Byron Bay
When: 12-3pm
Cost: $75
