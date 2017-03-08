What's on: International Women's Day

NO matter where you live on the Northern Rivers, your town or one near you is hosting a range of events to celebrate the achievements of women locally and around the world.

From Lismore to the coast, the North Coast is abuzz for International Women's Day with influential figures from comedians, celebrity cooks to ex-politicians visiting the North Coast to join in local festivities.

Check out our list of what's on around the region today and tomorrow.

Nimbin

Nimbin Women's Dinner and Comedy Gala

Celebrate womanhood in Nimbin style at its 14th annual women's dinner and comedy gala. Gustes will share in a laugh with keynote speaker, comedian Fiona McLaughlin and indulge in a delicious feast by Truffula Seeds.

Where: Nimbin Town Hall

When: Tonight, Doors open from 6.30pm, show starts at 8pm

Cost: $30 for entry and dinner, $25 for concession

Lismore

Lismore Women's Luncheon: Be Bold to Change

Get inspired at the Lismore ladies lunch by gaining insight from guest speakers, Major Sana Fernandez, a former helicopter pilot who lived in Afghanistan, and former Queensland Premier, Anna Bligh AC.

Where: Lismore Workers Club

When: Doors open from 11.30am-2.30pm

Cost: $60

Former Queensland Premier Anna Bligh speaks at her book launch at the Empire Church Theatre. Saturday, Mar 28 , 2015 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle Nev Madsen

Lady-oke!

Adding a feminine twist to karaoke, Lady-oke is encouraging women to come along to the Northern in South Lismore and have a sing-a-long and enjoy a beverage.

Lady-oke is one of many events forming the this year's first Lismore Women's Festival. There will be activities spread across the Lismore City Council area until March 12.

Where: The Northern, 50 Terania St South Lismore

When: from 7.30pm

Cost: $5

Southern Cross University, Lismore

Cakes, raffles and plenty of prizes are up for grabs at SCU's Lismore campus International Women's day festivities, celebrating the social, political, cultural and economic achievements of women.

Lismore campus will meet from 10.30am in the Goodman plaza to hear from guest speaker Ela Foster, Regional Coordinator of the Northern Rivers Women's Domestic Violence Services.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, green and white to show their support.

Where: Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore

When: from 10.30am

Cost: free

Ballina

International Women's Day, Ballina RSL Club

Best-selling author, journalist Dr Anne Summers AO will deliver a though-provoking address centred on building equality for women on a local, national and international scale. The celebratory lunch includes a decadent two course meal , plenty of door prizes, raffles, and entertainment.

Where: Ballina RSL Club, River St

When: Thursday, March 9 12-3pm

Cost: Bookings closed

Winners of the Richmond Valley Council's 2013 Women of the Year Awards, from left, Camille Stewart and Cherie Holdsworth. Photo Janelle McLennan / Richmond River Express Examiner Janelle McLennan

Richmond Valley

Who will take out the Richmond Valley International Women's Day award? Find out who the inspiring lady will be this year at the Casino RSM Club for the valley's women's event.

Where: Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St

When: from 5pm

Cost: $25 with nibbles

Byron Bay

International Women's Day Luncheon: Be Bold to Change

Comedian Mandy Nolan has teamed up with the SHIFT Project Byron to host a fundraising lunchon in support of disadvantaged women within the Byron Bay community.

Where: Byron Beach Cafe, Lawson St, Byron Bay

When: 12-3pm

Cost: $75