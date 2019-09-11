What's on in the community
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
- Be connected. If you know how to use a computer, a mobile device and know how to access the internet, you could be a digital mentor for seniors in your community. Northern Rivers Community Gateway is providing free training in Ballina, Casino and Lismore to give you the skills. It's fun, free, you can do it in a day and includes free morning tea and lunch. For more information call 6621 7397.
- Books & Butterflies supported playgroup. Books & Butterflies is a free learning and play space in Lismore for children aged 3-5 years old and their parents or carers. Playgroup activities are supported by professionally qualified child specialists. It's free, weekly and bookings are essential. For more details and to book, call Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397.
- Rainbow Region Kids Spring Vacation Club Get your kids out of the house and into some fun, safe and engaging activities during the Spring school break. Rainbow Region Kids Vacation Club is now taking bookings for the October 2019 school holidays in Lismore, For enquiries and to enrol call Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397.
- South Lismore Friday Playgroup 41 Wilson St 10am to 12pm. For parents and Carers and their children under school age, ph 6621 2489.
- On the Potters Wheel, Lismore Art Space 0527 053 846.
- Lismore Laurel Club of Legacy. CWA Rooms in Spinks Park at 10am for morning tea followed by a 10:30am meeting. Phone 6628 2214.
- SCIA and MS Australia Cuppa and Craft Group in Goonellabah. A group for people with spinal cord injury or other physical disability and their carers. Gold coin donation. Meets at Shop 3, 1 Gum Tree Drive from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Contact Lee on 6624 5499 or Fiona on 6624 1205.
- Jiggi-Georgica Red Cross Branch. New members welcome to join our friendly group which now meets at the Old Red Cross Boardroom behind the Red Cross Tea Rooms in Keen St Lismore at 11am. Any Enquiries please phone Joan 6688 8127.
- St Paul's Presbyterian Church Trash & Treasure. Plenty of stock, BBQ, morning tea all at affordable prices, ph Donald Campbell 6624 5749.
- U3A Friday Forum 9.30 to 11.30 am at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club. Today's topic is "Is Killing Ever Justifiable?” Ph. 0434 905 364.
- Toddler Time Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
- Baby Bounce Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. From 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 6624 6711.
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets every Saturday at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413 977 220.
- Out and About Social Group. Our members are 45+ plus years young, meeting each fortnight for lunch/dinner. Please call 6619 2222.
- Summerland Bonsai Society, Lismore. Uniting Church Hall in Keen Street from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. Phone 0428 458 738.
- Far North Coast Branch Cake Decorators, South Lismore. This is a workshop so please bring workbox and paste as well as your own lunch. Meets at South Lismore Primary School Hall at 9:30am. Phone 6624 2151 or 6628 8308.
- Peggy Popart for children at The Lismore Regional Art Gallery
- Glazing Techniques, Lismore Art Space, 0527 053 847.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405 068 281.
- Italian Night at Rock Valley Hall 6pm Three course meal and entertainment. $30 per person, BYOG, soft drinks available for purchase. Tickets are available at Rock Valley Post Office Enquiries Gordon 6629 3242 Gino 6629 3328 Or via Rock Valley Hall on Facebook. Come dressed in Italian colours.
- Old Time, New Vogue Social Dance night Theme: Spring time Dance Rous Mill Community Hall, 7.30pm. Charge $10 With a delicious supper, luck entry prize and great music. Proceeds c/o Rous Mill Community Hall Committee. Ph Dot Simpson 6628 0009 or e-mail dotsdancing6@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
- Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church extends a Welcome at our new site on Wyrallah Road behind the shop at intersection with Dibbs Street Service time.10 am Sunday Rev. Jackson Gill 04 229 454 64.
- Really Really Free Market at Lismore Community Garden, cnr Brewster/Magellan Streets, 1-3pm. Bring stuff to give away, or take whatever you want for free.
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Phone 6624 5153.
- Fellowship of First Fleeters Meeting, Lismore. Reminding descendants and friends of people who came to Australia on the First Fleet. Meeting at various venues, phone 6686 3597.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
- Food for Farmers. Lismore and Goonellabah Libraries are accepting donations of non-perishable food items for this appeal.
- St Carthage's Senior Day Care Club. Held for frail, elderly people at The Lady of Lourdes, Dibbs St; Lismore from 10am to 2pm. Phone 6620 0000.
- YWCA NSW supported playgroup. All free, transport available, food provided. Many Voices Multicultural (CALD) playgroup 10am-12pm YWCA NSW - 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah For more information contact Jodi 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979.
- Lismore Branch of Australian Diabetes Council. 9:30am at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore. Phone 66291302 or email raewright@yahoo.com.au.
- Lismore Red Cross meeting 2pm at the Red Cross House, 132 Keen Street. Phone 6621 7642.
- Lismore Camera Club Meeting 7pm at Lismore Workers Club. Phone 6621 5866 or 6683 2215.
- Free Tax Help If you earn $60,000 or less and your tax affairs are simple, get help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Scratch Coding A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Toddler Time Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
- Baby Bounce Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
- Lismore Laughter Yoga Club. Exercising your laughing muscles. Everyone welcome. Held Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm Ground Floor Meeting Room Lismore Library, Magellan St Lismore. Gold coin donation appreciated. Contact Manuela 0488 983 062 or email manuelamatheson @gmail.com.
- Pre-School Fun at Goonellabah Library. Story time every Tuesday from 10:30am. Games, songs, rhymes, stories and fun for you and your child to enjoy! Free with no need to book. Phone 6625 1235.
- Table Tennis, from 8.45 am behind the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club Phone 6624 5153.
- 2 Lismore Grow groups weekly meetings at Grow Community Centre, 18 Union St, South Lismore, Tuesday day 10am - 12pm and night 6.30pm - 8.30pm, small friendly groups to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improved mental health. Anonymous open to everyone, bring a support person if you wish. Ph 1800 508 268 or 6621 3737.
- AIR RIFLE: Tuncester Air Rifle Club Association are looking for new members all equipment will be supplied, Lic test are given by Ollie. For more information ph. 0414 622 272. If you are interested (Age from 12yrs and up ) come along on Tuesday night at 6pm at the range, Range Rd Tuncester.
- Co-Dependents Anonymous (CODA) A 12 steps program meets every Tuesday 5pm - 6.30pm Riverlands Lismore.
- Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia, NSW Branch Inc. Far North Coast Sub-Branch Inc. meeting at the Goonellabah Sports Club from 11am. Venue has wheelchair access. Phone 6624 4486 or 6624 4750.
- Lismore Orchid Society. Meeting at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club from 7pm. Phone 0427 789 773.
- Dance Fit at Lismore Heights Bowling Club. From 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
- Storytime Stories, songs, games and craft for busy pre-schoolers with parent or carer. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6625 1235.
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings 6621 2464.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
- Lismore Scrabble Club. Meets at The Lismore Worker's Club from 11am to 3pm. All welcome. Phone 6624 3216.
- Chess Club. Meets at the Pulse Café in the Music Conservatorium between 12noon and 1pm. Phone 6621 4929.
- Potters Group. Meeting every Wednesday in North Lismore from 9:30am. Phone 6621 4688.
- Lismore Target Rifle Club. Target shooting for .22 calibre rifles at our Tuncester Range. Meeting on Mondays and Wednesday nights from 6:30pm for a 7pm start. Phone 6628 2082.
- Lismore Lions Club, Foundation Club of Australia. Meeting 6pm for 6.30pm at the East Lismore Bowls Club. Phone 6624 2193.
- Embroiders Guild, Lismore. All welcome. Meets at the Red Dove Centre, Uniting Church Hall in Keen Street from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 0423 337 872.
- Women's Healing Circle. 6 to 8pm. Share, Care, Grow, Smile. Bookings essential, Ph 0405 773 635.
- Lismore Library Storytime: The Story Dogs will be joining us at 10.30am - these wonderful gentle animals will join us for the session and children are welcome to get up close with the dogs, or not, as they prefer. For pre-schoolers with their parent or carer.
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 6621 2464, Goonellabah 6625 1235.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
- Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Meeting 10am at Lismore Workers Club. All welcome. Ph: 6621 3133 or 6621 4654.
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club at 10am
- Square Dancing- Lismore Heights Sports Recreation and Community Club (Bowling Club), 181 High Street, Lismore Heights from 4:30pm to 5:30pm Phone 0407663017
- Food Pantry, Uniting Church, Lismore. Cheap groceries for holders of a Centrelink Concession card. Located at 80 Keen Street from 9:30am to 12noon. Phone 66215801
- Family Connections offers a Playgroup for parents under 25 on Thursdays 10-12noon At 41 Wilson st South Lismore. The group is free with morning tea provided. For more information please phone Chereece on 0418420726.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Ass Meeting, games, Bingo etc at the Goonellabah Community Centre ph 0433212211.
- Lismore Bujinkan Dojo invites new students 16yrs + to learn this traditional Ninja/Samurai art. Sessions held are Thursdays from 6.30pm. First lesson free, ph 0423 177140.
- Lismore Alzheimer's Association Carer's Support Group. Meets at the Northern Rivers Community Gateway Centre at 10am. Phone 66233313 or 66242140 or 66246711.
- Members of the Probus Club of Goonellabah, Lismore Workers Goonellabah Sports Club at 10.am Guest speaker: David Kirkpatrick from the Northern Star. Enquiries to: Joy Lemon Ph 66243970
- Writing Fantasy Workshop with Lian Hearn 8-18 year olds are invited to this free workshop with the international bestselling author of the Otori series. 5-6.30pm, Lismore Library.
- Storytime Stories, songs, games and craft for busy pre-schoolers with parent or carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464.
- Evening Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 66212464.
- Poet Richard Alexander at Lismore Library to talk about his work, Thursday 6pm, ph 02 6621 2464.