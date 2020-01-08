What’s happening this week?

DON'T MISS: Unchallenged as the kings of cowpunk music, The Johnnys still take their fans on a trip back to the late 1980s in this new show.

The Johnnys, South Lismore

At South Lismore Bowling Club, 25 Wilson St, on Saturday January 18 from 8pm. This is an 18+ event. Tickets $10.

The self-proclaimed ‘Kings of Cowpunk’ and ‘Masters of the Minibar’ The Johnnys are headlining a special holiday show next weekend.

With a wild show The Johnnys take fans on a trip back to the late 1980s and the heyday of Australian street-level rock and roll.

The band formed in Sydney in 1982 when bass guitarist Graham Hood tried out for the Hoodoo Gurus after quitting the Allniters.

He met guitarist Roddy Ray’da and, with drummer Billy Pommer Jr, they formed a band to marry raucous outlaw country and western to the raw energy of punk rock.

New Zealand-born Spencer P. Jones joined on guitar.

The four-piece released their single I Think You’re Cute in October 1982 on Regular Records.

Under the masterful production hand of Ross Wilson from Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock fame, they racked up eight singles and three albums, playing almost every pub and club the length and breadth of Australia, touring Europe and convening an instant party wherever they went.

Bassist and vocalist Graham Hood said the untimely death of Jones from cancer in 2018 was a major blow, but the surviving trio made a pact to carry on.

The Johnnys consist of Graham Hood, guitarist Slim Doherty and drummer Billy Pommer.

The band will be supported by local act Slug.

Climate Action Camp, Nimbin

At Djanbung Gardens Permaculture Centre, 74 Cecil St, Nimbin, from January 10-15. Fees adult $495, concession $395 concession, youth special (18-25) $295.

The Climate Action Camp; Permaculture solutions and survival skills for a changing earth will be held in Nimbin this week.

The five day camp offers participants the chance to learn practical skills and develop personal resilience to prepare, adapt and restore a world in rapid climate and ecological breakdown.

Camp organisers said “magic happens when the power of one, the power of community and the power of nature work together in a meaningful and creative way through deep adaptation and cultural regeneration”.

Camp activities will include hands-on survival skills, practical earth care, climate literacy, disaster preparedness and response, low-tech solutions and community building packed into five action-filled days.

The program is designed for the rhythm of midsummer with outdoor activities in the cooler morning and late afternoon hours, and retreating to the shaded indoors for the heat of the day to explore head, heart and creative space.

The camp starts 5pm Friday, and will finish late Wednesday.

The $495 camp fee, with youth and concession options also available, includes free camping, full catering, all activities and special guest instructors.

For more information or to sign up, phone 02 6689 1755 or visit www.permaculture.com.au

Croaker and the Honeybee, Lismore

At Mary G’s, cnr Woodlark and Keen St, Lismore tonight from 6pm-8.30pm. Free event.

EXPERIENCE the dynamic duo who perform a variety of genres, including jazz, blues, country, rock and pop with a cabaret style.

For more information phone 6622 2924.

Le Fleur, Lismore

At Dusty Attic, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore on January 11 from 7pm-10pm. Tickets $11.50.

FRESH off the release of their new The Sands of Time single, Melbourne’s Le Fleur are bringing their funky message to the Nothern Rivers in their first interstate tour.

For more information phone 0423 669 068.

Craft market, The Channon

At Coronation Park, Terania St, The Channon on January 12 from 8.30am-4pm. Free event.

THE Channon Craft Market is known as the longest running market in the region and most colourful and vibrant in Australia.

It is also a popular must-see for thousands of interstate and international visitors.

Market-goers are entertained with a music act which performs from a marquee on the oval.

For more information phone 6688 6433.