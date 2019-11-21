What's happening this week?
WHAT'S happening this week?
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22
- St Carthage's Italian Senior Day Care. For frail, elderly Italian people. Meets at the Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore, from 10am to 2pm. Phone 6620 0000.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club. Play cards 9am to 3pm at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave ph 0433 212 211.
- Twilight Bowls at Lismore City Bowling Club from 5:30 pm. Bring a friend.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 12noon at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6689 0423 or just drop off.
- U3A Forum 9.30 to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club Topic: What is the "real” value of music? Ph 0434 905 364
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. ph 6624 2237 or 0401 503 732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- Festival of Small Halls Jiggi Hall 5pm - 10pm Hat Fitz and Cara, Blair Dunlop, Bart Stenhouse. Food/bar 5pm. Tickets $20 www.festivalofsmallhalls.com
- St Vincent's Hospital invite community members to attend a FREE seminar, Register by 22nd Nov for Saturday 30 November, at the Ramada Hotel Ballina. Seven St Vincent's specialists are presenting on a variety of topics. Numbers are limited. To register your attendance phone: 02 6627 9239.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
- Bridge Club meets at The Italo Club, North Lismore at 12noon. Phone 6621 5334.
- Community Garden work day from 9am to 1pm. Phone 6622 1568 or 0401 493 509.
- Goonellabah Op Shop. Open from 8:30am to midday. Phone 6624 7480.
- Yummy Mummies Belly Dancing Classes in Lismore. Held at Gypsy Fox Studio, 16 Carrington Street from 9:30am to 10:30am. Phone 0409 246 180.
- At the site Wyrallah Road and Dibb Street behind the garage Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church garage sale 8.30 to 12.30, cup of tea /Loaf of Bread.
- Auditions- Soft Murder by Bette Guy (March Lismore Theatre Club performance) Lismore Workers Club, 10am-2pm. Roles for men of various ages and two women 25-40 years. Bring notebook and 1min piece to perform. Ph Bette 0401 344 827 or 6628 2034.
- DUNGARUBBA Hall Xmas Country Music Night at 5.30pm at Dungarubba Hall featuring Marge Graham and supporting artists, BBQ with dessert & supper $15 raffles and lucky door. Entry $5. All proceeds go to upkeep of Hall. Contact Details: Gary/Joyce 6682 8291.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) corner Dibbs street and Wyrallah Road. We welcome everyone who wants to join with us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 04 229 454 64.
- Summerland Amateur Radio Club in Richmond Hill. Held at 414 Richmond Hill Road at 1pm. Email: vk2src@gmail.com
- Combined Lismore and Rous Mill Weekly Social Dance Classes. Each Sunday and Tuesday at 4pm. Phone 66280009
- Lismore pistol club holds competitions every Sunday at 12.45 pm at TUNCESTER. Our website is. www. lismorepistolclub.com.au
- Nimbin Markets in the Community Centre Grounds from 9am to 3pm. In wet weather they are held in the Nimbin Town Hall. Phone 0458 506 000.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11.30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405 068 281.
- The Friends of the Rainforest Botanic Gardens monthly work day 7.30am to 11am and free Guided walk 9.30am to 10.30am. Meet at visitor's centre near BBQ, wear sturdy shoes and hat. Bring water and morning tea to join the volunteers after the walk. The Gardens are at 313 Wyrallah Rd East Lismore ph 0450 596 705.
- The Northern Rivers Chapter of the Fellowship of First Fleeters meeting and Xmas celebrations at the Cherry Street Bowls Club, Ballina at 11.15am. Our guest speaker will be Sue King and all visitors are welcome. If you wish to attend please contact Karla on 66884306 or rojokarla1788@gmail.com
- Lismore Stamp & Coin Fair 2019 at Lismore Workers Club Keen Street.
- 9.30am to 3pm Dealers in Attendance Selling & Buying. Bring in your own collection for appraisal/evaluation- see Geoff Or Ray
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
- Lismore Library is closed for refurbishment to 29 November. Many regular programs are still running on the ground floor. Goonellabah Library is open extended hours during this time. Info 6625 1235.
- Lismore Workers Club Indoor Bowls, Ladies Play today. New members welcome. Names to be in by 9:30am. Phone Rosemary on 6624 7920.
- Friendly Bingo at the Lismore City Bowling Club from 10am. Also held on Thursday mornings.
- Limited free food for Centrelink card holders and low income earners. Please bring your own bag. On Mondays at the Seventh Day Adventist Community Centre at 44 Uralba Street, Lismore from 10am to 11am.
- Northern Rivers Community Gateway operates its social enterprise The Cart Café from Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 2pm at their 76 Carrington Street, Lismore premises. The Cart Café is also available to hire for events and markets on weekdays or weekends. Please call 6621 7397 for bookings or come and enjoy a great cup of coffee.
- French Conversation - Café conversation will be at Miss Lizzie's Café Woodlark Street every Monday 4.30 to 5.30 pm. Enq. afcdn.org.au
- Lismore City Lions Club meeting from 7pm. Phone 0412 427 191 for venue.
- Northern Rivers Gambling Counselling Service Mon-Fri 8.30-5. Free, confidential service for anyone affected by problem gambling. Offices in Lismore, Call 02 6687 2520.
- Gentle Moves Class held at Goonellabah Sports and Aquatics Centre each Monday. From 9:30am to 10:30am, cost is $16 or $13.50 per session.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26
- Ballroom Social Dance Classes at Rous Mill Hall from 4pm to 6pm. Modern, New Vogue and Old Time dancing. Phone 66280009.
- Pre Natal Yoga Class and Birth Circle, Goonellabah. Classes at CentrePeace Studio from 5:30pm. Phone 0412988425 to book.
- Al-Anon is help for families and friends of problem drinkers. Meets 6.30 pm Fox Photo Den, Union Street South Lismore www.al-anon.org/australia 1300 252 666.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 12noon at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6689 0423 or just drop off.
- Books & Butterflies Supported Playgroup 9.30am to 12 midday. Lismore Community Hub 76 Carrington St Lismore ph 6621 7397 or email hub@nrcg.org.au
- Bexhill Community Get-Together in the Windsor Room of the Bexhill Fellowship Centre, behind the Uniting Church from 10am to 3pm. Bring your own lunch. Phone 6624 5130.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Ass open, craft etc Goonellabah Community Centre , 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 0433 212 211.
- Story Time at Lismore Library. Songs, games, stories and fun for pre-schoolers with their parents and carers. Free, no need to book. Every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30am, ph 6621 2464.
- Mums N Bubs Belly Dancing Class. This class is great for beginners and to get the both of you dancing. In the Lismore CBD from 10am. Cost is $10. Phone 0409 246 180.
- Summerland Toastmasters, Lismore. Visitors and Toastmasters welcome. Meeting at The Lismore Workers Club from 6pm for a bistro dinner, then for a 7pm meeting. Phone 0481 102 861 or 0432 554 234. Email contact@summerlandtm.org
- Lismore Evening View 6 for 6.30 pm at the Gateway Restaurant 99 Ballina Road Lismore. We will be celebrating Christmas with a special musical presentation. New members and visitors are most welcome.ph 6629 6101.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
- Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Meeting 10.00 am to 11 am Lismore Workers Club all welcome. Phone 6621 3133 or 6621 4654.
- SWAN (Safe Water Action Network) Be an active member of the community and help keep our water safe from fluoridation. Meeting at The Lismore Worker's Club from 7:30pm. Phone 6629 6358.
- City Lights Tennis Club Ladies Tennis. Now at East Lismore Courts. New players welcome. From 8:30am ph 6621 8193.
- Chess Club in Lismore. All welcome. Meets at The Mecca Café, Magellan Street from 10am ph 0431 212 146.
- Lismore Life Drawing Group. Please bring your own drawing materials. Cost is $12-$15. Meets at 112 Terania Street from 6:30pm to 8:45pm. Phone 0425 398 743.
- Richmond River Philatelic Society Stamp Meeting. At the Lismore District Worker's Club from 6:30pm, ph 6621 7640.
- Song Jam in Lismore. Bring your voice, instrument or words and workshop 3 original pieces. Suggested donation of $5. Held upstairs at Planet Music, ph 0466 495 426.
- Christian Men's Network in Goonellabah. Meets at Potters House Christian Fellowship Centre, 27 Oliver Avenue, ph 0407 754 354.
COMING UP
- As part of our Wellness Program, we are looking at participating in Lismore Relay for Life 2020 (March 28-29). This is a community event for all staff /volunteers and our families. The first step is to bring together a group to coordinate our involvement as a team. If you are interested in joining this organising group, please let me know and we will look at having an initial planning meeting very soon.