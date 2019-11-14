What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
- As part of our Wellness Program, we are looking at participating in Lismore Relay for Life 2020 (March 28-29). This is a community event for all staff /volunteers and our families. The first step is to bring together a group to coordinate our involvement as a team. If you are interested in joining this organising group, please let me know and we will look at having an initial planning meeting very soon.
- Poor vision? Free closed circuit TV demonstration and access to assist vision impaired people with reading and writing. From 9am to 1pm by appointment. Phone 66220369
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members are always welcome. Phone 02 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- South Lismore Friday Playgroup 41 Wilson St 10am to 12pm. For parents and Carers and their children under school age, ph 6621 2489.
- On the Potters Wheel, Lismore Art Space 0527 053 846.
- Lismore Spinners & Weavers & Other Fibre & Yarn Group at McLeans Ridges Hall from 10am. Phone Ph. 0423935060
- Lismore Parkinson's Group at Lismore Workers Club from 10am to 12pm. Phone 66227959
- U3A Forum 9.30 to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club. Topic: What is the purpose of school education? Ph 0434905364
- Toddler Time: Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
- The Serpentine Community Gallery, Jasmine O'Shea Opening evening Tonight 6pm 17a Bridge St North Lismore ph 6621 6845.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. From 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 66246711
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets every Saturday at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413977220 or email
- Pregnancy group at the Lismore Birth House every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm focusing on natural birth preparation. Phone Bron on 0425 335 414
- The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch and The RSL Ladies Auxiliary will each hold their meeting at 9:45am, at Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street. Phone 66213851 for apologies or transport. This will be the last meeting till Feb. 2020.
- Lismore & District Embroiderers Group. All embroiders welcome at the Red Dove Centre, Keen Street from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 0423337872
- Old Time Dance at South Gundurimbah Hall on Coraki Road at 7.30 pm. Dancing to Val's music. Raffles and prizes and supper to share. Adults $8, Highschool goers $2 and other children free. Phone Lorna 0434 107 416 or Alan 0418 664 015
- Lismore Art Club Pastel Landscape workshop with Penelope Gilbert Ng 9am to 3pm Wilson Park School. $30/$25 members. www.lismoreartclub.com.au for info.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
- Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church extends a welcome at the site on Wyrallah Rd and Dibb Street. Service Time 10am Rev. Jackson Gill 04229454 64.
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Phone 66245153
- Fellowship of First Fleeters Meeting, Lismore. Reminding descendants and friends of people who came to Australia on the First Fleet. Meeting at various venues, phone 66863597
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more information about how you can join and contribute call 66281898.
- Really Really Free Market at Lismore Community Garden, cnr Brewster/Magellan Streets, 1-3pm. Bring stuff to give away, or take whatever you want for free.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
- St Carthage's Senior Day Care Club. Held for frail, elderly people at The Lady of Lourdes, Dibbs St; Lismore from 10am to 2pm. Phone 66200000
- Yoga/Pilates for Over 50s in Lismore with a Coffee Group afterwards. Phone 66226413
- YWCA NSW supported playgroup. All free, transport available, food provided. Many Voices Multicultural (CALD) playgroup 10am-12pm YWCA NSW - 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah. For more information contact Jodi 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979
- Lismore Branch of Australian Diabetes Council. Meeting from 9:30am at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore. Phone 66291302 or email raewright@yahoo.com.au
- Lismore Red Cross meeting from 2pm at the Red Cross House, 132 Keen Street. Phone 66217642
- Lismore Camera Club from 7pm at Lismore Workers Club. Phone 66215866 or 66832215
- Lismore Library is closed for refurbishment from 18 to 29 November. Many regular programs are still running on the ground floor. Goonellabah Library is open extended hours during this time. Info 66251235.
- Toddler Time: Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464. Entry from Magellan St.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464. Entry from Magellan St.
- Overeaters Anonymous is a 12 step program for people who have compulsive issues around eating. No Fees. No Weigh ins. Lismore OA meets Mondays. 10am. Upstairs Red Dove Centre behind Uniting Church crn Keen & Woodlark St. Contact Ina 66213745 or Sue 0423183144 lismoreoa@hotmail.com
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
- Dance Lessons at Rous Mill Hall from 4pm to 6pm. Old time, new vogue and modern. Phone 66280009
- Table Tennis, from 8.45 am behind the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club Phone 6624 5153.
- 2 Lismore Grow groups weekly meetings at Grow Community Centre, 18 Union St, South Lismore, Tuesday day 10am - 12pm and night 6.30pm - 8.30pm, small friendly groups to learn how to improve mental health. Anonymous open to everyone, bring a support person if you wish. Ph 1800 558 2689.
- AIR RIFLE: Tuncester Air Rifle Club Association are looking for new members all equipment will be supplied, Lic test are given by Ollie. For more information ph. 0414 622 272. If you are interested (Age from 12yrs and up) come along on Tuesday night at 6pm at the range, Range Rd Tuncester.
- Co-Dependents Anonymous (CODA) A 12 steps program meets every Tuesday 5pm - 6.30pm Riverlands Lismore.
- Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia, NSW Branch Inc. Far North Coast Sub-Branch Inc. at the Goonellabah Sports Club from 11am. Venue has wheelchair access. Phone 66244486 or 66244750
- Lismore Orchid Society at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club from 7pm. Phone 0427789773
- The Channon Seekers & Sages. An over 65's group meeting at The Channon Tea House for morning tea and lunch from 11am to 2:30pm. Social bus trips also. Phone 66891709 or 66897166
- Dance Fit at Lismore Heights Bowling Club. From 5:30pm to 6:30pm
- Al-Anon is help for families and friends of problem drinkers. 6.30 pm Fox Photo Den, Union Street, Lismore. 1300 252 666
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66251235.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20
- Lismore Scrabble Club at Lismore Worker's Club from 11am to 3pm. All welcome. Phone 66243216
- Chess Club at the Pulse Café in the Music Conservatorium between 12noon and 1pm. Phone 66214929
- Potters Group every Wednesday in North Lismore from 9:30am. Phone 66214688
- Lismore Target Rifle Club. Target shooting for .22 calibre rifles at our Tuncester Range. Mondays and Wednesday nights from 6:30pm for a 7pm start. Phone 66282082
- Mum & Me Time. For mums and children aged 0 to 5 years old, hosted by the Southern Cross Presbyterian Church at 10 Park Avenue, East Lismore on Wednesdays from 10am to 11:30am. Phone 66213655
- Jan Bryant stretching class 10.15am to 11.15am. $ 8 class at Red Dove Keen Street, Lismore ph 6625 1735 Stretching to help offset the effects of normal decline.
- Lismore Lions Club, Foundation Club of Australia 6pm for 6.30pm at the East Lismore Bowls Club. Phone 66242193
- Embroiders Guild, Lismore. All welcome at the Red Dove Centre, Uniting Church Hall Keen Street from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 0423337872
- Women's Healing Circle. 6 to 8pm. Share, Care, Grow, Smile. Bookings essential, Ph 0405773635.
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464. Entry from Magellan St.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21
- Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Stall. All proceeds from purchases are donated to purchase equipment for the hospital. Every Thursday in the hospital foyer from 8am to 2pm. Anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary or contributing please phone 0428864524 or 0413818423
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club at 10am
- Square Dancing. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Lismore Heights Sports Club, 181 High Street. Give it a go. Ph 0407663017.
- Food Pantry, Uniting Church, Lismore. Cheap groceries for Centrelink Concession card holders. 80 Keen Street 9:30am to 12noon. Phone 66215801
- Family Connections Playgroup for parents under 25 on Thursdays 10-12noon during school term. At 41 Wilson St South Lismore. The group is free with morning tea provided. Enq. phone Chereece on 0418420726.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Assoc Meeting, games, Bingo etc at Goonellabah Community Centre ph 0433212211.
- Lismore Alzheimer's Association Carer's Support Group. Meets at the Northern Rivers Community Gateway Centre at 10am. Phone 66233313 or 66242140 or 66246711
- Transference Healing. Meditation & Lightbody healing 10.30am to 12pm Inner Sanctum Lismore
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464. Entry from Magellan St.
- Probus Club of Goonellabah Meeting at Lismore Workers Goonellabah
- Sports Club at 10am. Guest speakers: Leanne White and Linda Helibron on prevention of Falls and Balance Training. Enq: Joy Lemon Ph 66243970