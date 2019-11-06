What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
- The Neighbourhood Club in Lismore. For a morning of entertainment, morning tea and lunch for the elderly, lonely and physically impaired. Easily accessible venue. Transport can be arranged. At Lismore City Bowling Club from 10:00am to 1pm. Phone 66241790
- Lismore After School Care. For children aged 5 to 13 years, afternoon tea provided. Lismore Public School, Pound Street from 3pm to 6:30pm. Phone 0427458178
- Goonellabah Out of School Hours at Goonellabah Public School Hall from 3pm to 6pm. Phone 6624 4928
- Twilight Bowls at Lismore City Bowling Club from 5:30 pm. Bring a friend.
- Lismore Laurel Club of Legacy. Meets at the CWA Rooms in Spinks Park at 10am for morning tea followed by a 10:30am meeting. Phone 6628 2214.
- SCIA and MS Australia Cuppa and Craft Group in Goonellabah. A group for people with spinal cord injury or other physical disability and their carers. Gold coin donation. Meets at Shop 3, 1 Gum Tree Drive from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Contact 66245499 or 66241205
- Jiggi-Georgica Red Cross Branch. New members welcome to join our friendly group which meets at the Old Red Cross Boardroom behind the Red Cross Tea Rooms in Keen St Lismore at 11am. Phone Joan 66888127
- St Paul's Presbyterian Church Trash & Treasure. Plenty of stock, BBQ, morning tea all at affordable prices, ph 66245749.
- U3A Forum 9.30 to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club Topic: Are social media damaging to our children? Ph 0434905364.
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members always welcome. Phone 02 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- Toddler Time: Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
- Bridge Club meets at The Italo Club, North Lismore at 12noon. Phone 66215334
- Community Garden work day from 9am to 1pm. Phone 66221568 or 0401493509
- Goonellabah Op Shop. Open from 8:30am to midday. Phone 66247480
- Yummy Mummies Belly Dancing Classes in Lismore at Gypsy Fox Studio, 16 Carrington Street from 9:30am to 10:30am. Phone 0409246180
- Lismore Toy Library at the Lismore Library, Magellan Street from 9:30am to 11am
- Summerland Bonsai Society, Lismore at the Uniting Church Hall in Keen Street from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. Phone 0428458738
- Far North Coast Branch Cake Decorators, South Lismore. This is a workshop so please bring workbox and paste as well as your own lunch at South Lismore Primary School Hall at 9:30am. Phone 66242151 or 66288308
- Peggy Popart for children at The Lismore Regional Art Gallery
- Glazing Techniques, Lismore Art Space, 0527 053 847.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405068281.
- Social Dance Night at Rous Mill Community Hall 7:30pm $10.00 delicious supper, lucky entry prize and great music! Proceeds to the Hall Committee. Enq. Dot 02 6628 0009
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
- Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church extends a welcome at the site on Wyrallah Rd and Dibb Street. Service Time 10am Rev. Jackson Gill 04229454 64.
- Summerland Amateur Radio Club in Richmond Hill. Held at 414 Richmond Hill Road at 1pm. Email: vk2src@gmail.com
- Indoor Bowls at Clovass McKees Hill Hall. Games start at 1pm and the cost is $3 for afternoon bowls. New players are welcome. Phone 66832327
- Combined Lismore and Rous Mill Weekly Social Dance Classes. Each Sunday and Tuesday at 4pm. Phone 66280009
- Lismore pistol club holds competitions every Sunday at 12.45 pm at TUNCESTER. www. lismorepistolclub.com.au
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more information about how you can join and contribute call 66281898.
- Country Music Afternoon at Lismore City Bowling Club from 1 pm with Terry Wells and Friends. Free Admission.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
- DAISI Service Limited. Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. Phone 1800800340
- The Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop in the coffee shop of the hospital. All proceeds go to the purchase of much needed equipment for the hospital. Open Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 2pm.
- Overeaters Anonymous in Lismore is a 12 step Program for people who have compulsive issues around eating. No fees, no weigh ins. Upstairs Red Dove Centre, Uniting Church Keen St. from 10am. Phone Ina on 66213745 or Sue on 0423183144, email: lismoreoa@ hotmail.com
- Do you want to volunteer? The Northern Rivers Volunteering is here to help. Representing over 100 community organisations from the local area who are looking for volunteers. To find a suitable position for you call: 66217397
- Ladies Do you like to exercise? Meet new people? Have a great time? Come to Lismore Workers Club Mondays. Ladies play Indoor Bowls at 9.30am. Cost is $2. Info 6624 7920
- Gem and Lapidary Club monthly meeting. From 7:30pm at the Arts and Crafts Pavilion Showground in Lismore. Phone 66888280
- Lismore City Lions Club from 7pm at the Lismore Workers Club. All welcome. The City Lions Club collect old reading glasses and distribute them overseas. We also recycle used postage stamps. Enq. email rodj58@bigpond.com or phone 0412427191
- Scratch Coding: A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Toddler Time: Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464.
- White Poppy Making Workshop: To honour Remembrance Day, join the Northern Rivers Peace Group 'Remembering and Healing' to make poppies. 12pm-2pm, Lismore Library. Everyone welcome.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
- City Lights Tennis Club, now at East Lismore Courts Mixed tennis from 8am, new players welcome. Phone 66218193
- Lismore Organic Markets at the Lismore Showgrounds from 7:30am to 11am. The Markets help support The Lismore Soup Kitchen. Phone David on 66281084
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. Meeting from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 66246711.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club 9am to 12noon for Indoor Bowls at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 043321221
- Community Bingo at East Lismore Bowling Club, Nielson Street from 7:30pm
- Lismore Girl Guides. Meeting every Tuesday and catering for girls from 7 years of age to 18. Please contact Jacki for any enquiries on 0427728269
- Mum & Me Time. For Mums and children aged 0 to 5 years, hosted by Southern Cross Presbyterian Church. Meeting at 10 Park Ave, East Lismore from 10am to 11:30am. Phone 66213655
- 1st Lismore Scouts Cubs meeting from 6.30pm to 8pm. At the Lismore Scouts Hall in Magellan Street. For more information lismorescouts@gmail.com
- YWCA NSW supported playgroup. All free, transport available, food provided. Polkadots playgroup 10am-12pm YWCA NSW - 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah contact Jodi 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979.
- "Mainly Music” is a fun, interactive 30-40 minute music session for young children and their parents/caregivers; followed by snack time for children, then play; while parents/caregivers enjoy coffee/tea and home cooked treats. Lismore Anglican Church Hall, 10 Zadoc St at 9.30 am. Enquiries 6621 3200
- Winsome Community Choir. Open to all, sing yourself alive. Winsome Hotel, 11 Bridge Street, North Lismore from 6.30 to 8pm. Phone 0425268771
- Stroke Support Group. Meeting at St Vincent's Hospital, Carroll Centre from 10am to 12noon. Phone 66233393
- Bexhill Community Get-Together in the Windsor Room of the Bexhill Fellowship Centre, from 10am to 3pm. BYO lunch. Phone 66245130
- Quota International of Lismore, meeting from 5:45pm for 6pm start. Phone 66215295 for venue
- Lismore Writers' Group meets every second Tuesday of the month from 6-8pm at Communities Hub Art Space, 88 Keen St Lismore. $5/7.50. Contact Mary 0410832362 or Victoria 0430100366.
- Tuesday Book Club: Come along and join our group for relaxed discussion and social fun. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Everyone welcome.
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66251235.
- Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
- St Carthage's Senior Day Club. For frail, elderly people. Meeting Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore., from 10am to 2pm. Phone 66200000
- Creative Kids Play Group in Wyrallah invites parents and carers and their children aged 0 to 5 years to join us for a fun play and a shared morning tea. Meeting at the Public School, from 9am to 11:30am.
- The Lismore Mah-Jong Group. Meeting at The Lismore Worker's Club for a 9:30am sharp start. Check notice board for room number. Phone 66622211 or 0475769111
- Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre. Held from 7pm. All welcome to come along. Phone 66245153
- South Lismore Wednesday Play Group for parents and carers and their children aged under school years. South Lismore Family Centre from 10am to 12noon. Phone 66212489
- Summerland Toastmasters, Lismore. Visitors and Toastmasters welcome. Lismore Workers Club from 6pm for a bistro dinner, then for a 7pm meeting. Phone 0481 102 861 or 0432554234. Email contact@summerlandtm.org
- Northern Rivers Vintage & Veteran Car Club, Lismore Workers Club from 7:30pm. Phone 66215767 or 66244667
- Indoor Bowls at Ruthven Hall from 7:30pm. Cost is $2 to play. Phone 66832418 or 66832430
- Craft Group: If you enjoy fabric crafts join this friendly group to hone your skills and meet new people. 9.30am - 12pm, Lismore Library.
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464.
- Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464, Goonellabah 66251235.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
- Table Tennis at The Lismore Worker's Sports Club Goonellabah Table Tennis Centre from 8.45 am to 12:30pm. Phone 66245153
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club from 10am
- Parents In Pain Inc. offers friendship, support and understanding to families who have a member affected by drug addiction. Phone 66287949
- Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Meeting at The Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Club from 2pm. Phone 0428864524
- Lismore Home Garden Education Club. Held at The Lismore and District Workers Club at 1pm. Phone 66282133 or email dcoles39@outlook.com
- Young Writers Group: Join the primary or high school group to meet published authors, hone your writing skills and eat great pizza! 5-6.30pm, Lismore Library. For 8-18 year olds
- Storytime: Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464.
- Evening Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 66212464
- Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Meeting 10.00 am to 11 Lismore Workers Club all welcome. Phone 66213133 or 66214654