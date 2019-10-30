Community
What's happening this week?
WHAT'S happening this week?
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
- Poor vision? Free closed- circuit TV demonstration and access to assist vision impaired people with reading and writing. From 9am to 1pm by appointment. Phone 66220369
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members are always welcome. Phone 02 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- South Lismore Friday Playgroup 41 Wilson St 10am to 12pm. For parents and Carers and their children under school age, ph 6621 2489.
- On the Potters Wheel, Lismore Art Space 0527 053 846.
- War Widows Guild in Lismore. Meets at the CWA Rooms in Spinks Park for morning tea at 10am then meeting at 10:30am. Phone 66282214
- Lismore Spinners & Weavers & Other Fibre & Yarn Group. Meets at McLeans Ridges Hall from 10am to 3pm. Phone 0423935060
- Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society at East Lismore. Plants benched. Meets at the East Lismore Public School from 7:30pm. Phone 66242316
- Lismore Human Library. Come along and "borrow” a human book for half an hour. We have a range of speakers as well as our 'human books' From 11am to 1pm. Phone 66212464
- U3A Forum 9.30 to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club Topic How can we distinguish opinion from fact? 0434905364.
- Home Schooling Information. Local parents talk about their experiences and the benefits of home schooling. Have your questions answered by people in the know. 11am, Lismore Library. Everyone welcome.
- Toddler Time. Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
- Baby Bounce. Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Information 66251235.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. From 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 66246711
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets every Saturday at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413977220 Pregnancy group at the Lismore Birth House every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm focusing on natural birth preparation. Phone Bron on 0425 335 414
- Far North Coast Baden Guild, meeting at 2pm. For venue phone 66280350 or 66813038
- Lifelines Book Clearance, South Lismore. All books are half priced. Sales on selected new stock. Lifelines Bookshop, 18 Casino Street.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405068281.
- Origami Workshop. Celebrate World Origami Day with this friendly, monthly group, and make something amazing with paper! 10am - 12pm, Lismore Library. Children with supervision only.
- ABC Friends Northern Rivers Branch is holding its Annual General Meeting on Saturday 11 am November 2nd 2019 at Heritage House Bangalow. Our guest speaker is Prof Ed Davis, NSW/ACT President of ABC Friends. Members welcome and also members of the community who are interested in supporting or joining us. ABC Friends is an apolitical not for profit organisation which supports an independent ABC. Enquiries to Jennie on 0431 958 991.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Phone 66245153
- Naval Association of Australia Lismore/Casino Sub Section Monthly Meeting. Now meeting bi-monthly. Meets at the Lismore & District Workers Club at 11am. Phone 66293269
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more information about how you can join and contribute call 66281898.
- Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church extends a welcome at the site on Wyrallah Rd and Dibbs Street. Service Time 10am Rev. Jackson Gill 04229454 64.
- Lids 4 Kids: Bring us your washed plastic bottle caps and bread tags - Lismore Library is now a collection point!
- John Hoffman Quintet with Leigh Carriage. Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth Street, Lismore City. 2pm. $15 / $10 LJC Members
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
- Adventist Op Shop open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday. 44 Uralba Street, Lismore
- MEND (Anti-Violence) Support Group. 1 Club Lane, Lismore. Phone 66226116
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club meets at 9am to 12noon for cards at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 043321221 New Members most welcome.
- Lismore and District Financial Counselling Service Inc. Open from 8:30a.m to 4pm, Monday to Friday at 165 Molesworth Street. Phone 66222171
- Trauma Counselling Service. Free service for children and young people who have experienced trauma and adult survivors of childhood sexual assault. Online referrals at www.communitygateway.org.au. Enquiries phone 66217397
- Goonellabah Op-Shop open from 9:30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday
- LisCity Concert Band welcomes new players: Percussion/Brass/Wind. Mon 5-7 0432575911
- Technology Group meets 10 am-12 pm at Lismore Workers Club. Enq phone 02 6601 5412.
- Lismore Camera Club Meeting from 7pm at Lismore Workers Club. Phone 66215866 or 66832215
- Monday Book Club. Step out of your reading routine and meet some new people. Come along and join the conversation. Everyone welcome. 10am Lismore Library.
- Scratch Coding. A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464
- Toddler Time. Active songs & stories for toddlers on the move, with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464.
- Baby Bounce. Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome. 11am, Lismore Library. Information 66212464.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
- After Birth Support Group, phone 66251959 for venue.
- PCYC Active Kids classes in Lismore. For children of ages 1 to 5 from 10am to 11am. Come and try, cost is $8. Phone 66216276
- Bingo at East Lismore Bowling Club, Nielson Street from 7:30pm. Phone 66215098
- Lismore City Pipe Band Ladies Auxiliary. General meeting in the Band Hall from 2pm. Phone 66245899.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club, Bus Trips, on any given month ph 0433212211.
- Probus Club of Lismore Heights 10am South Lismore Bowling Club. Visitors welcome, ph 0428 244 213.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
- Indoor Bowls at Tregeagle Hall. Morning tea provided from 9am, play starts from 9:30am. Phone 6625 2686 OR 6621 6298.
- Potters Group. Meets in North Lismore every Wednesday at 9:30am. Phone 66214688
- Mums N Bubs Yoga at the Birth House, 49 Leicester Street, Lismore from 11am to 12pm. Phone Karenza on 0412 988425
- Community Visitors Scheme- volunteers needed. Join our vital team and experience the satisfaction of contributing to the quality of life and wellbeing of people in aged care. Phone 66217397
- Lismore Lions Club, foundation club of Australia, meet at the East Lismore Bowls Club 6pm for 6.30pm. Phone 66242193
- The Inner Wheel Club of Lismore Inc. from 6:30pm. Phone 66219674 or 66252928
- Lismore & District Embroiders Group. All welcome. Meeting at the Red Dove Centre, Keen Street. Phone 0423337872
- Summerland Sports & Classic Car Club. Monthly meeting Lismore Workers Club from 7:30pm. Phone 0412662404
- Breast Cancer Support Group in Lismore. An informal, friendly group for women at any stage of breast cancer. From 6pm to 8pm. Venue to be advised. Phone Jacki on 0427728269
- Lismore Carer Support Group. Are you a family member or friend caring for someone with mental illness? Meet up with other carers for support, a chat, to learn more about mental health or how to strengthen your coping skills. From 10am to 12noon at The Mission Australia office, Level 2, 29 Molesworth Street. Phone 66237402 or 0409818643.
- Storytime. Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464.
- Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464, Goonellabah 66251235.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. Meeting from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone the Service Manager on 66246711 for more information
- Intra Drug & Alcohol Support Group, Lismore. Meeting from 2pm to 4pm. Phone 66872835
- Dad & Kids Play Group, Goonellabah. Meets at the YWCA, 101 Rous Road from 10am to 12:30pm
- Grief Share. Meets at The Christian Community Church at 51 Deegan Drive, Goonellabah from 7pm. Phone 66243150
- St Carthage's Senior Day Care Club. Meets at the Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore. 10am to 2pm. Phone 66200000
- Bridge Club. Meets at the Italo Club in North Lismore from 12noon. Phone 66215334
- The Far North Coast Family Referral Service is a free service that connects families to the support services which can assist them. Operates from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and covers Tweed Heads through to Grafton. Phone 1300 338 774 or for Tweed call 02 6623 2780
- Lismore Scouts. Meeting at the Lismore Scouts Hall in Magellan Street from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. For more information lismorescouts@gmail.com.
- YWCA Goorie playgroup 11am to 1 pm 101a Rous Road Goonellabah, ph Jodi 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979.
- Drawing class at Community Hub Art Space 88 Keen St Lismore 9.30 am to 11.30 am
- Start Together Baby Group. For families with babies between birth and three years. All caregivers welcome. From 1pm to 3pm at 41 Wilson St, Sth Lismore. Ph 6621 2489
- Thursday Book Club. Get out of your routine and try something new. Come along and see what we are reading, meet some new people and have a chat. 10.30am, Lismore Library.
- Storytime. Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 66212464.
- Evening Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 66212464.