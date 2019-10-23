What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
- If you are receiving a Home Care Package you are eligible for a friendly visitor to come and see you for a chat and a cuppa, take you to the park or the shops on a fortnightly basis for no cost. Please contact Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397 ext 111 for more information.
- Are you interested in volunteering either because you are required to or want to? Visiting our Elders can help to improve wellbeing through social interaction. Please contact Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397 ext 111 for more information.
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members are always welcome. Phone 02 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- Grandfriends Baby & Toddler Time. Bring your Grandfriends along for this special 'Grandparents Day' combined session. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required.
- Air Force Cadet Information Nights in Lismore. Held each Friday at 6pm at Air Force Road, East Lismore. Phone Roy on 0437502434 or see 326sqnaafc.com
- Adult Children of Alcoholic Parents and /Dysfunctional Families (ACOA) Our 12 Step help group meets Fridays (except public holidays) 10am to 11.30am at The Red Dove Centre 88 Keen St, Lismore.
- U3A Friday Forum. 9.30 to 11.30 Lismore Heights Bowling Club. Topic is: Is neo liberalism good for us? Ph 0434 905 364.
- Fundraiser for the Drake and surrounding area fire affected residents. Cabaret Dance at Goolmangar Hall 863 Nimbin Road Goolmangar featuring Judy Johnston- Brendon Rose- Lee Barrett with special guest Robert McLennan. Doors open 6pm - dancing from 7 pm. Adults $10 at door. BYO nibbles and a plate to share. Supper served 9.30pm Tea and Coffee provided. Heaps of prizes, raffles. Phone 0448 234 254 or 02 6629 3345 or 0481 163 225 or 0478 795 242.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. From 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 66246711
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets every Saturday at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413977220 or email
- Pregnancy group at the Lismore Birth House every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm focusing
- Dungarubba Hall Country Music Night. Country music night with Marge Graham and supporting artists. Hot meal, raffles and lucky door prizes. 5:30pm. Cost is $5. Phone 66828291
- The City of Lismore RSL Sub-branch and Women's Aux holding their monthly meeting at the Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street Lismore commencing at 0945 hrs. Please note change of date for this month only. Members requiring transport or apologies should contact 66213851
- Serpentine Gallery 17a Bridge Street North Lismore Exhibition by Beryl Stevenson starts today. Enq 6621 6845
- Euchre (Card Game) at Goolmangar Hall 8pm Lots of fun! BYO plate to share for supper.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Phone 66245153
- Nimbin Markets. Held in the Community Centre Grounds from 9am to 3pm. In wet weather they are held in the Nimbin Town Hall. Phone 0458506000
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405068281
- The Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens monthly Guided Walk, 10 am to 11 am. Activity will be the Useful Plants Garden with Graeme Patterson. Meet at 9.50 am Visitor's Centre near BBQ, wear sturdy shoes and hat, bring water. Gold Coin welcome and join with volunteers for morning tea after the walk. The Gardens are at 313 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore. 0450596705
- Lids 4 Kids: BYO washed plastic bottle caps and bread tags - Lismore Library a collection point!
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more info about how you can join and contribute call 66281898.
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) cnr Dibbs street and Wyrallah Rd. We welcome all to join us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 04 229 454 64.
- Northern Rivers Amateur Beekeeping Association at 9.30 am at Mongogarie Olive Farm, Mongogarie. Info contact Brian Window on 0466790736 or northernrivers.secretary@beekeepers.asn.au
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
- DAISI Service Limited. Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. Phone 1800800340
- The Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. Located in the coffee shop of the hospital. All proceeds go to the purchase of much needed equipment for the hospital. Open Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 2pm.
- Overeaters Anonymous in Lismore.. OA is a 12 step program for people who have compulsive issues around eating. No fees, no weigh ins. Meets upstairs Red Dove Centre, behind Uniting Church, cnr Woodlark St and Keen St. from 10am. Phone Ina on 66213745 or Sue on 0423183144, email: lismoreoa@ hotmail.com
- Do you want to volunteer? The Northern Rivers Volunteering is here to help. Representing over 100 community organisations from the local area who are looking for volunteers. To find a suitable position for you call: 66217397
- Ladies Do you like to exercise? Meet new people? Have a great time? Come to Lismore Workers Club Mondays. Ladies play Indoor Bowls at 9.30am. Cost is $2. Info Please phone 6624 7920
- Lismore City Lions Club meeting from 7pm. Phone 0412427191 for venue.
- Northern Rivers Gambling Counselling Service Mon-Fri 8.30-5. Free, confidential sessions Call 02 6687 2520
- Gentle Moves Class held at Goonellabah Sports and Aquatics Centre each Monday. From 9:30am to 10:30am, cost is $16 or $13.50 per session.
- Free Tax Help. If you earn $60,000 or less and your tax affairs are simple, get help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Toddlers time Active songs and stories for toddlers on the move with carer. Everyone welcome. 10am Lismore Library. Telephone 66212464
- Scratch Coding. A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Baby Bounce Gentle songs, rhymes and games, for babies with their carer. Everyone welcome 11 am Lismore Library 66212464
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
- 2 Lismore Grow Groups weekly meetings at Grow Community Centre, 18 Union St, South Lismore, Tuesday day 10am - 12pm and Lismore night 6.30pm - 8.30pm, small friendly groups to learn how to improvemental health. Anonymous open to everyone, bring a support person if you wish. Ph. 1800 558 268 (Toll free).
- City Lights Tennis Club, now at East Lismore Courts Mixed tennis from 8am, new players welcome. Phone 66218193
- Lismore Organic Markets at the Lismore Showgrounds from 7:30am to 11am. The Organic Markets help support The Lismore Soup Kitchen. Phone David on 66281084
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. Meeting from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 66246711 for more information
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club meets at 9am to 12noon for Indoor Bowls at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 043321221
- Community Bingo at East Lismore Bowling Club, Nielson Street from 7:30pm
- Lismore Girl Guides. Meeting every Tuesday and catering for girls from 7 years of age to 18. Please contact Jacki for any enquiries on 0427728269
- Mum & Me Time. For Mums and children aged 0 to 5 years, hosted by Southern Cross Presbyterian Church. Meeting at 10 Park Ave, East Lismore from 10am to 11:30am. Phone 66213655
- 1st Lismore Scouts Cubs meeting from 6.30pm to 8pm. At the Lismore Scouts Hall in Magellan Street. For more information lismorescouts@gmail.com
- YWCA NSW supported playgroup. All free, transport available, food provided. Polkadots playgroup 10am-12pm YWCA NSW - 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah For more information contact Jodi 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979.
- "mainly music” is a fun, interactive 30-40 minute music session for young children and their parents/caregivers; followed by snack time for children, then play; while parents/caregivers enjoy coffee/tea and home cooked treats. Held at Lismore Anglican Church Hall, 10 Zadoc St at 9.30 am Tuesdays during school term. Enquiries 6621 3200
- Winsome Community Choir. Open to all, sing yourself alive. Meeting at The Winsome Hotel, 11 Bridge Street, North Lismore from 6.30 to 8pm. Phone 0425268771
- Storytime Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer 10.30am. Goonellebah Library, Free Activity. No Booking required. 66251235
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer. Phone and Tablet help Bookings 66212464
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
- St Carthage's Senior Day Club. For frail, elderly people. Meeting Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore., from 10am to 2pm. Phone 66200000
- The Lismore Mah-Jong Group. Meeting at The Lismore Worker's Club for a 9:30am sharp start. Check notice board for room number. Phone 66622211 or 0475769111
- Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre. Held from 7pm. All welcome to come along and enjoy. Phone 66245153
- South Lismore Wednesday Play Group for parents and carers and their children aged under school years. Meeting at the South Lismore Family Centre from 10am to 12noon. Phone 66212489
- Storytime Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer 10.30am. Goonellebah Library, Free Activity. No Booking required. 66251235
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer. Phone and Tablet help Bookings 66212464
- Lismore Evening View is at 6pm for 6.30 pm at the Gateway Restaurant 99 Ballina Road Lismore. Our guest speaker will be Debra Lewis on How Wahl's Protocol can help with auto immune diseases. New members are most welcome. 66296101
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Table Tennis at The Lismore Worker's Sports Club Goonellabah Table Tennis Centre from 8.45 am to 12:30pm. Phone 66245153
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club from 10am
- Sewing Classes in Goonellabah for Beginners and Advanced. From 10am to 12noon. Phone Netty on 0412179919
- Song Jam in Lismore. Bring your voice, instrument or words and workshop 3 original pieces. Suggested donation of $5. Held upstairs at Planet Music. For information phone 0466495426
- Christian Men's Network in Goonellabah. Meets at Potters House Christian Fellowship Centre, 27 Oliver Avenue. Phone 0407754354
- Storytime Active songs, stories and craft for pre-schoolers with their carer 10.30am. Goonellebah Library, Free Activity. No Booking required. 66251235
- Evening Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 66212464.
- Young Writers Group Creative writing with zing! Junior and senior groups, for 8 to 18 year olds. Hone your skills with published authors and great pizza. 5-6.30 pm. Lismore Library. Free everyone welcome.
- Ngara Lismore Politics in the Pub's next public talk: Women in the Prison System - What the future holds. With Kerry Tucker 7pm at Lismore Rous Hotel (cnr Keen and Zadoc St). Suggested donation: $10. Food available from 6pm. www.politicsinthepub.net
- Combined Pensioners and Superanuants Meeting 10.00 am to 11 Lismore Workers Club all welcome. Phone 66213133 or 66214654