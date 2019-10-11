Whats On
What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
- On the Potters Wheel, Lismore Arts Space 0527 053 846
- The Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Most classes are held at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St Lismore Heights. New members are always welcome. Phone 02 6624 2237 or 0401503732 or see our Facebook page Over 50's Learning Centre Lismore.
- Lismore Laurel Club of Legacy. CWA Rooms in Spinks Park at 10am for morning tea followed by a 10:30am meeting. Phone 6628 2214.
- SCIA and MS Australia Cuppa and Craft Group in Goonellabah. A group for people with spinal cord injury or other physical disability and their carers. Gold coin donation. Meets at Shop 3, 1 Gum Tree Drive from 10:30am to 12:30pm, ph 66245499 or 66241205.
- Jiggi-Georgica Red Cross Branch. New members welcome to join our friendly group which meets at the Old Red Cross Boardroom behind the Red Cross Tea Rooms in Keen St Lismore at 11am. Any Enquiries please phone Joan 66888127
- St Paul's Presbyterian Church Trash & Treasure. Plenty of stock, BBQ, morning tea all at affordable prices, ph Donald Campbell 66245749.
- Jewellery Making. Use beads, buttons and more to create your own jewellery. Free holiday activity. 2.30-3.30pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Toddler Time. Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 66251235.
- Baby Bounce. Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. Enquires: 66251235
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 7.30 pm. $23/$17. Adapted from Terry Pratchett's novel. Suitable for all ages. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402651394
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. 9:30am to 2:30pm, ph 66246711
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets every Saturday at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413977220.
- Pregnancy group at the Lismore Birth House 10am-12pm focusing on natural birth preparation, ph Bron on 0425 335 414.
- Out and About Social Group. Our members are 45+ years young meeting each fortnight for lunch / dinner, ph 66192222
- Summerland Bonsai Society, Lismore. Uniting Church Hall in Keen Street 1:30pm to 4:30pm, ph 0428458738
- Far North Coast Branch Cake Decorators, South Lismore. This is a workshop so please bring workbox and paste as well as your own lunch. South Lismore Primary School Hall at 9:30am, ph 66242151 or 66288308
- Join the "VILLAGE ARTISTS' Started in 2009 by a group of creative people who live in the villages north of Lismore. Cost between $12 and $30 per day. Email thevillageartists2480@gmail.com ph 0418776546.
- Peggy Popart for children at The Lismore Regional Art Gallery
- Glazing Techniques, Lismore Art Space, 0527 053 847.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405068281.
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 7.30 pm. $23/$17. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402651394
- Old Time, New Vogue Social Dance night at Rous Mill Community Hall 7:30pm.
- $10.00 delicious supper, lucky entry prize great music! Proceeds c/o Rous Mill Community Hall Committee. Ph 02 6628 0009. E-mail dotsdancing6@gmail.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) crn Dibbs street and Wyrallah Rd. We welcome all to join us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 04 229 454 64.
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre 10:30am to 12:30pm, ph 66245153.
- Country Music Afternoon at the Lismore City Bowling Club. Terry Wells and Friends from 1pm. Free Admission
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 2pm. $23/$17. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402651394
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
- Get Online week at Lismore Library 2.00pm - 3.00pm Learn to code with Scratch Coding. Booking are essential for all sessions. Ph 02 6621 2464.
- Throughout the week book a one on one appointment at Lismore Library: Exploring databases and encyclopaedias.
- Overeaters Anonymous is a 12 Step program for people who have compulsive issues around eating. No Fees. No Weigh ins. Lismore OA meets Mondays. 10am. Upstairs Red Dove Centre behind Uniting Church crn Keen & Woodlark St. Contact Ina 66213745 or Sue 0423183144 lismoreoa @hotmail.com
- Learn to Code. Special event for 'Get Online Week' at Lismore Library. Keep up with the kids! Fun, easy, social! 2-3pm. Bookings 66212464.
- Free Tax Help. If you earn $60,000 or less and your tax affairs are simple, get help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Scratch Coding. A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Toddler Time. Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Enquires: 66212464.
- Baby Bounce. Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Enquires: 66212464.
- Toddler Time, Lismore. For parents and carers with their children aged up to 5 years. Please bring fruit to share, morning tea provided. Cost is a gold coin donation. Held at The Anglican Parish in Zadoc Street, from 9:30am to 11:30am, ph 66213200
- YWCA NSW supported playgroup. All free, transport available, food provided. Many Voices Multicultural (CALD) playgroup 10am-12pm YWCA NSW - 101a Rous Road, Goonellabah, ph 6625 5809 or 0425 366 979
- Lismore City Lions Club 7pm at the Lismore Workers Club. All welcome. The City Lions Club collect old reading glasses and distribute them overseas. We also recycle used postage stamps. For enquiries email rodj58@ bigpond.com or ph 0412427191
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
- 2 Lismore Grow Groups weekly meetings at Grow Community Centre, 18 Union St, South Lismore, Tuesday day 10am - 12pm and Lismore night 6.30pm - 8.30pm, small friendly groups to learn how to improve mental health. Anonymous open to everyone, bring a support person if you wish. Phone: 1800 558 268 (Toll free).
- Al-Anon is help for families and friends of problem drinkers. 6.30 pm Fox Photo Den, Union Street, Lismore. 1300 252 666
- Ancestry.com workshop. Learn how to search for family online. Special event for 'Get Online Week'. 2-3pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Storytime. An active program of songs, stories & craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. Info 66251235.
- Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings 66212464.
- Dance Lessons at Rous Mill Hall 4pm to 6pm. Old time, new vogue and modern, ph 66280009
- Table Tennis, 8.45 am behind the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club ph 6624 5153.
- AIR RIFLE: Tuncester Air Rifle Club Association are looking for new members all equipment will be supplied, Lic test are given by Ollie. For more information ph. 0414 622 272. If you are interested (Age from 12yrs and up) come along on Tuesday night at 6pm at the range, Range Rd Tuncester.
- Co-Dependents Anonymous (CODA) A 12 steps program meets every Tuesday 5pm - 6.30pm Riverlands Lismore.
- Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia, NSW Branch Inc. Far North Coast Sub-Branch Inc. Goonellabah Sports Club from 11am. Venue has wheelchair access, ph 66244486 or 66244750
- Lismore Orchid Society. Meeting at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club 7pm. Phone 0427789773
- Dance Fit at Lismore Heights Bowling Club. 5:30pm to 6:30pm
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
- Get Online week at Lismore Library 2.00pm - 3.00pm: Learning a new language using Transparent Language Online. Booking are essential for all sessions, ph 02 6621 2464.
- Storytime. An active program of songs, stories & craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Info 66212464.
- Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464, Goonellabah 66251235.
- Lismore Scrabble Club. The Lismore Worker's Club from 11am to 3pm. All welcome. Phone 66243216
- Chess Club. Meets at the Pulse Café in the Music Conservatorium 12noon and 1pm, ph 66214929
- Potters Group. Meeting in North Lismore 9:30am ph 66214688
- Lismore Target Rifle Club. Target shooting for .22 calibre rifles at our Tuncester Range. Meeting on Mondays and Wednesday nights 6:30pm for a 7pm start, ph 66282082
- Mum & Me Time. For mums and children aged 0 to 5 years old, hosted by the Southern Cross Presbyterian Church. Meeting at 10 Park Avenue, East Lismore 10am to 11:30am. Phone 66213655
- Lismore Lions Club, Foundation Club of Australia. Meeting 6pm for 6.30pm at the East Lismore Bowls Club, ph 66242193
- Embroiders Guild, Lismore. All welcome. Red Dove Centre, Uniting Church Hall in Keen Street 9:30am to 2:30pm, ph 0423337872
- Women's Healing Circle. 6 to 8pm. Share, Care, Grow, Smile. Bookings essential, ph 0405773635.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
- Square Dancing, 4.30pm-5.30pm. Lismore Heights Sports Club, 181 High Street. Fun and Fitness set to music, ph 0407663017.
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more information about how you can join and contribute call 66281898.
- Your Online Library. Learn how to search and find eBooks, eAudiobooks & eMagazines. So easy to take with you! Special event for 'Get Online Week'. 2-3pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Creative Writing Masterclass. Join the high or primary school group for a fun romp through the world of writing with published authors Jesse Blackadder & Zanni Louise. 5-6.30pm, Lismore Library. All 8-18 Year olds welcome.
- Storytime. An active program of songs, stories & craft for pre-schoolers with their carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Info 66212464.
- Evening Tech Lessons. Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 66212464.
- Witches Abroad, Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah, 7.30 pm. $23/$17. Best to book on line at www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au 0402651394
- Members of the Probus Club of Goonellabah Lismore Heights Bowling Club ,10.am. Guest speaker: Ridley Bell speaking on Blueberries. Enq Joy Lemon, ph 66243970.
- Combines Pensioners and Superanuants meeting 10am Lismore Workers club. All welcome, ph 6621 3133 or 6621 4654.
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club at 10am
- Food Pantry, Uniting Church, Lismore. Cheap groceries for holders of a Centrelink Concession card. Located at 80 Keen Street from 9:30am to 12noon, ph 66215801
- Family Connections offers a Playgroup for parents under 25 on Thursdays 10-12noon. At 41 Wilson St South Lismore. The group is free with morning tea provided. For more information ph 0418420726.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Ass Meeting, games, Bingo etc at the Goonellabah Community Centre ph 0433212211.
- Lismore Alzheimer's Association Carer's Support Group. Northern Rivers Community Gateway Centre 10am, ph 66233313 or 66242140 or 66246711