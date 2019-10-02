What's happening this week?
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
- The Neighbourhood Club in Lismore. For a social morning of entertainment, morning tea and lunch for the elderly, lonely and physically impaired. Easily accessible venue. Transport can be arranged. At The Lismore City Bowling Club every Friday from 10am to 1pm. Phone 6624 1790.
- Lismore After School Care. For children aged 5 to 13 years, afternoon tea provided. Lismore Public School, Pound Street from 3pm to 6.30pm. Phone 0427 458 178.
- Goonellabah Out of School Hours. At the Goonellabah Public School Hall from 3pm to 6pm. Phone 6624 4928.
- Lego at the Library. A free activity for children with their carers. Come along any time between 3.15pm and 4.45pm every Friday afternoon at the Lismore and Goonellabah libraries. Lismore Library 6621 2464 and Goonellabah Library 6625 1235.
- War Widows Guild in Lismore. Meets at the CWA Rooms in Spinks Park for morning tea at 10am then meeting at 10.30am. Phone 6628 2214. No December meeting.
- Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society at East Lismore. Plants benched. Meets at the East Lismore Public School from 7.30pm. Phone 6624 2316.
- Human Library at Lismore Library at 11 am. Hear Lil's story of growing up in rural France and then going on to explore the wild world. Ph 6621 2464.
- Lismore Over 50s Learning Centre offers a range of art and exercise classes for mature age people. Enrolment Day for Term 4 2019 is today 10am till 1pm at Lismore Heights Bowling Club, High St, Lismore Heights. Enquiries ring Barbara 6624 2237 or 0401 503 732 or see our Facebook page; Over50s Learning Centre Lismore.
- Serpentine Gallery 17a Bridge Street North Lismore. Opening night of "Scarlet” at 6 pm. Phone 6621 6845.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
- Bridge Club meets at The Italo Club, North Lismore at 12noon. Phone 6621 5334.
- Community Garden work day from 9am to 1pm. Phone 6622 1568 or 0401 493 509.
- Goonellabah Op Shop. Open from 8.30am to midday. Phone 6624 7480.
- Yummy Mummies Belly Dancing Classes in Lismore. Held at Gypsy Fox Studio, 16 Carrington Street from 9.30am to 10.30am. Phone 0409 246 180.
- Far North Coast Baden Guild, meeting at 2pm. For venue phone 6628 0350 or 6681 3038.
- Lifelines Book Clearance, South Lismore. All books are half priced. Sales on selected new stock. Lifelines Bookshop, 18 Casino Street.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11.30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405 068 281.
- Halloween Origami Workshop Lismore Library 10am to 12pm. Everyone interested is welcome. Small children must be supervised by a parent or guardian.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) crn Dibbs street and Wyrallah Rd. We welcome all to join us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 0422 945 464.
- Lismore City Library will now be open on Sundays between 1pm to 4pm. Phone 6621 2464.
- Combined Lismore and Rous Mill Weekly Social Dance Classes. Each Sunday and Tuesday at 4pm. Phone 6628 0009.
- Lismore pistol club holds competitions every Sunday at 12.45 pm at Tuncester. Our website is. www. lismorepistolclub.com.au.
- Naval Association of Australia Lismore/Casino Sub Section Monthly Meeting. Now meeting bi-monthly. Meets at the Lismore and District Workers Club at 11am. Phone 6629 3269.
- If you are keen to make a difference for the wildlife in our area, consider joining WIRES. For more information about how you can join and contribute call 6628 1898.
- Broken Levee Brass Band. Lismore City Bowling Club at 2pm. $15 or $10 LJC members.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
- DAISI (Disability and Aged Information Service Limited.) Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. Phone 1800 800 340.
- The Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. Located in the coffee shop of the hospital. All proceeds go to the purchase of much needed equipment for the hospital. Open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 2pm.
- Lismore Library holds Baby Bounce and Rhyme every Monday. Sessions are free and there's no need to book. 1 to 2 year olds from 10am to 10:30am followed by 0 to 1 year olds from 11am to 11.30am. Phone 6621 2464.
- Overeaters Anonymous in Lismore. OA is a 12 step program for people who have compulsive eating issues. No fees, no weigh ins. Meets upstairs Red Dove Centre, behind Uniting Church, cnr Woodlark St and Keen St. from 10am. Phone Ina on 6621 3745 or Sue on 0423 183 144, email: lismoreoa@ hotmail.com.
- Do you want to volunteer? The Northern Rivers Volunteering is here to help. Representing over 100 community organisations from the local area who are looking for volunteers. To find a suitable position for you call: 6621 7397.
- Ladies Do you like to exercise? Meet new people? Have a great time? Come to Lismore Workers Club Mondays. Ladies play Indoor Bowls at 9.30am. Cost is $2. Info Please phone 6624 7920.
- Tai Classes at Lismore Scout Hall, Magellan St, Lismore from 5.30pm-6.30pm beginners and 6pm-7.15pm advanced. Info Australian Academy of Tai Chi Instructor Chris Collins Ph: 0419 286 935.
- Lismore Zen Group Zen Meditation Monday evenings from 7.00pm-8:15pm, Lismore Heights. The practice includes meditation instruction, Dharma talks, and individual interviews with the teacher. Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Ph 0427 778 837.
- Lismore Camera Club Meeting from 7pm at Lismore Workers Club. Phone 6621 5866 or 6683 2215.
- If you are receiving a Home Care Package you are eligible for a friendly visitor to come and see you for a chat and a cuppa, take you to the park or the shops on a fortnightly basis for no cost. Please contact Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397 ext 111 for more information.
- Are you interested in volunteering either because you are required to or want to? Visiting our Elders can help to improve wellbeing through social interaction. Please contact Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397 ext 111 for more information.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
- City Lights Tennis Club, now at East Lismore Courts Mixed tennis from 8am, new players welcome. Phone 6621 8193.
- Lismore Organic Markets, 8am-11am, at the Lismore Showground. The Organic Markets support the Lismore Soup Kitchen, contact David on 6628 1084.
- Red Dove Social Group, 9.30am-2.30pm, small group therapy for people with dementia , ph service Manager on 6624 6711 for more information.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club meets at 9am to 12noon for Indoor Bowls at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah.
- Community Bingo 7.30pm East Lismore Bowling Club Nielson St.
- Winsome Community Choir. Open to all, sing yourself alive. Meeting at The Winsome Hotel, 11 Bridge Street, North Lismore from 6.30 to 8pm. Phone 0425 268 771.
- Stroke Support Group. Meeting at St Vincent's Hospital, Carroll Centre from 10am to 12noon. Phone 6623 3393.
- Bexhill Community Get-Together in the Windsor Room of the Bexhill Fellowship Centre, from 10am to 3pm. Bring your own lunch. Phone 6624 5130.
- Quota International of Lismore, meeting from 5.45pm for 6pm start. Phone 6621 5295 for venue.
- Lismore Writers' Group meets every second Tuesday of the month from 6-8pm at Communities Hub Art Space, 88 Keen St Lismore. $5/7.50. Contact Mary 0410 832 362 or Victoria 0430 100 366.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
- St Carthage's Senior Day Club, 10am-2pm, meet at Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore, for frail older people, ph 6620 0008 (office) or 6625 2600.
- Quilts 4 Kids. Wanted for children who are ill or receiving treatment, from birth to 18 years old, who are in Lismore Base Hospital Childrens Ward, Special Care Nursery and Child Mental Health. Any size accepted, suitable for age of child. A community sewing group has been set up for like-minded people to sew together using donated fabric. Enquiries to Carol 0407 964 203.
- Creative Kids Play Group in Wyrallah invites parents and carers and their children aged 0 to 5 years to join us for a fun play and a shared morning tea. Meeting at the Wyrallah Public School, from 9am to 11.30am.
- The Lismore Mahjong Group meets each Wednesday commencing 9.30am sharp at Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore -This is the popular Chinese game using tiles with symbols. Beginners and experienced players most welcome Enquiries phone Kay 0475 769 111 or Trevor (02) 6662 2211.
- Table Tennis at The Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre. Held from 7pm. All welcome to come along and enjoy. Phone 6624 5153.
- Summerland Toastmasters, Lismore. Visitors and Toastmasters welcome. Meeting at The Lismore Workers Club from 6pm for a bistro dinner, then for a 7pm meeting. Phone 66244664 or 0432554234. Email contact@ summerlandtm.org.
- Northern Rivers Vintage & Veteran Car Club. Meeting at the Lismore Workers Club from 7.30pm. Phone 66215767 or 6624 4667.
- Indoor Bowls at Ruthven Hall from 7.30pm. Cost is $2 to play. Phone 6683 2418 or 6683 2430.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
- Table Tennis 9am to 12.30pm Lismore Workers Sports Club Goonellabah Table Tennis Centre ph 6624 5153.
- Friendly Bingo at The Lismore City Bowling Club from 10am.
- Rock Valley Hall 9am for Arts and Crafts. BYO Projects. Coffee Cart available for morning tea. Everyone welcome to come and share ideas and skills in an informal atmosphere. Admission: Gold Coin Donation. Enquiries, ph 6629 3329.
- Parents In Pain Inc. offers friendship, support and understanding to families who have a member affected by drug addiction. Phone 6628 7949.
- Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary Meeting. Held at The Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Club from 2pm. Phone 0428 864 524.
- Lismore Home Garden Education Club. Held at The Lismore and District Workers Club at 1pm. Phone 6628 2133 or email dcoles39@outlook.com.
- Teen Night at the Library. Free for high school aged participants who would like a social night. Activities vary. Held from 5pm to 6:30pm. Enquiries and bookings on 6621 2464.