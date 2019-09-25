What's happening this week?
WHAT'S happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
- Air Force Cadet Information Nights in Lismore. Held each Friday at 6pm at Air Force Road, East Lismore. Phone Roy on 0437 502 434 or see 326sqnaafc.com.
- Adult Children of Alcoholic Parents and /Dysfunctional Families (ACOA) Our 12 step help group meets Fridays (except public holidays) 10am to 11.30am at The Red Dove Centre 88 Keen St, Lismore.
- U3A Friday Forum 9.30am to 11.30am Lismore Heights Bowling Club Topic: Is the motor car our servant or our master? Ph 0434 905 364.
- Toddler Time: Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
- Red Dove Social Group. Small group therapy for people with dementia. From 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 6624 6711.
- Euchre (card game) 7.30pm Goolmangar Hall. Lots of fun Please bring a plate for supper to share.
- Lismore City Archers - Arthur Park, North Lismore. Give archery a go, it's a sport for ages 8 upwards. Club meets at 8.30am. Beginner sessions held on Saturday afternoons from 1pm, bookings are essential. Phone Jodi on 0413 977 220.
- Pregnancy group at the Lismore Birth House every Saturday morning from 10am-12pm focusing on natural birth preparation. Phone Bron on 0425 335 414.
- Dungarubba Hall Country Music Night. Country music night with Marge Graham and supporting artists. Hot meal, raffles and lucky door prizes. Held at 5:30pm. Cost is $5. Phone Gary on 6682 8291.
- Bill's Team urgently require a couple of new volunteers to attend the Goonellabah family home of Bill Hawkins to assist with his basic exercise & stretches. It's not hard work & no experience is necessary. Anyone is welcome to join our friendly team. If you can offer just 2 hours a week or fortnight then please ph Sharon Hand for more information on 6624 7512 or visit our website at www.billsteam.co.au.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
- Northern Rivers Amateur Beekeeping Association meeting will be today at 9.30 am in Repentance Creek Road, Goonengerry. For more information, contact Brian Window on 0466 790 736 or northernrivers.secretary@beekeepers.asn.au.
- Social Table Tennis at the Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah in the Table Tennis Centre from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Phone 6624 5153.
- Blessing of the Pets. Lismore Anglican Church 9.30am. Dunoon Anglican Church 10am. Our pets are a blessing to us - join us in blessing them! Bring your pet or a photo. 6621 3200.
- Nimbin Markets. Held in the Community Centre Grounds from 9am to 3pm. In wet weather they are held in the Nimbin Town Hall. Phone 0458 506 000.
- The Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens monthly free Guided Walk, 10 am to 11 am. Enjoy the Butterfly Plants Walk with Linda. Meet at Visitor's Centre near BBQ, wear sturdy shoes and hat. Bring water and join with volunteers for morning tea after the walk. The Gardens are at 313 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, on the northern boundary of the Lismore Waste Facility. Ph 0450 596 705.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
- Be connected. If you know how to use a computer, a mobile device and know how to access the internet, you could be a digital mentor for seniors in your community. Northern Rivers Community Gateway is providing free training now in Ballina, Casino and Lismore to give you the skills. It's fun, free, you can do it in a day and includes free morning tea and lunch. For more information call 6621 7397.
- Rainbow Region Kids Spring Vacation Club Get your kids out of the house and into some fun, safe and engaging activities during the Spring school break. Rainbow Region Kids Vacation Club is now taking bookings for the October 2019 school holidays in Casino, Kyogle, Lismore, Ocean Shores and Wollongbar. For enquiries and to enrol call Northern Rivers Community Gateway on 6621 7397.
- Adventist Op Shop open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday. 44 Uralba Street, Lismore.
- MEND (Anti-Violence) Support Group. 1 Club Lane, Lismore. Phone 6622 6116.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club meets at 9am to 12noon for cards at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah. New Members most welcome.
- Lismore and District Financial Counselling Service Inc. Open from 8:30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday at 165 Molesworth Street. Phone 6622 2171.
- Trauma Counselling Service. Free service for children and young people who have experienced trauma and adult survivors of childhood sexual assault. Online referrals at www. communitygateway.org.au. Enquiries phone 6621 7397.
- Goonellabah Op-Shop open from 9:30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday
- Lismore City Concert Band welcomes new players. All ages. Weekly rehearsals at the Lismore Conservatorium: Regular band 5pm to 7pm. Inquiries: 0432575911 or www.lismorecityconcertband.org.au.
- Free Tax Help: If you earn $60,000 or less and your tax affairs are simple, get help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Scratch Coding: A graphical programming language. Drag and combine code blocks to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Toddler Time: Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
- Baby Bounce: Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
- After Birth Support Group, phone 6625 1959 for venue.
- PCYC Active Kids classes in Lismore. For children of ages 1 to 5 from 10am to 11am. Come and try, cost is $8. Phone 6621 6276.
- Bingo at East Lismore Bowling Club, Nielson Street from 7:00pm. Phone 6621 5098.
- Lismore Toy Library at Lismore Town Library in Magellan Street from 9:30am to 11:30am.
- Lismore City Pipe Band Ladies Auxiliary. General meeting in the Band Hall from 2pm. Phone 6624 5899.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club, Bus Trips, on any given month ph 0433 212 211.
- Probus Club of Lismore Heights 10am South Lismore Bowling Club. Visitors welcome, ph 0428 244 213.
- Geology Workshop: Chocolate rocks, rainbow volcanoes, sandpits and more. Free holiday activity, 10am-11am, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Witches Brews & Wizard Potions Storytime: Songs, stories & crazy potions! 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6625 1235.
- 3D Effect Drawing: Learn to draw in 3D! Free holiday activity. 5+ years. 2pm-2.30pm, Goonellabah Library. Bookings 6625 1235.
- Tuesday Book Club: Join us for a chat about life, the universe and everything else that comes up...and books too! Everyone is welcome. 10.30am, Lismore Library.
- Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings 6621 2464.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
- Potters Group meets every Wednesday @ 9.30am in North Lismore. Please phone 6621 4688 for more details.
- Mums N Bubs Yoga 11am - 12noon. A playful, fun class for mums and pre crawling babies. At The Birth House, 49 Leicester St, Lismore, ph 0412 988 425.
- Community Visitors Scheme- volunteers needed. Join our vital team and experience the satisfaction of contributing to the quality of life and wellbeing of people in aged care. Phone 6621 7397.
- Lismore Lions Club, foundation club of Australia, meet at the East Lismore Bowls Club 6pm for 6.30pm Phone 6624 2193.
- The Inner Wheel Club of Lismore Inc. from 6:30pm. Phone 6621 9674 or 6625 2928.
- Lismore & District Embroiders Group. All welcome. Meeting at the Red Dove Centre, Keen Street. Phone 0423 337 872.
- Summerland Sports & Classic Car Club. Monthly meeting Lismore Workers Club from 7:30pm. Phone 0412 662 404.
- Breast Cancer Support Group in Lismore. An informal, friendly group for women at any stage of breast cancer. From 6pm to 8pm. Venue to be advised. Phone Jacki on 0427 728 269.
- Quilts 4 Kids. Wanted for children who are ill or receiving treatment, from birth to 18 years old, who are in Lismore Base Hospital Childrens Ward, Special Care Nursery and Child Mental Health. Any size accepted, suitable for age of child. A community sewing group has been set up for like-minded people to sew together using donated fabric. Enquiries to Carol 0407 964 203.
- Smart Device Holograms: Bring your own smart device or share ours to see your hologram in action. Free holiday activity. 5+ years. 3pm-3.30pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Witches Brews & Wizard Potions Storytime: Songs, stories & crazy potions! 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6621 2464.
- Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464, Goonellabah 6625 1235.
- Northern Rivers Evening Prostate Cancer Support Group will be held today from 7pm until 9pm at Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street, Lismore -prospective members are invited to come and join in sharing time to tell their prostate cancer story - Partners or Carers are most welcome to attend. Enq phone Bob (02) 6622 5792.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
- Red Dove Social Group, 9.30am-2.30pm, small group therapy for people with dementia, ph Service Manager on 6624 6711 for more information.
- Intra Drug & Alcohol Support Group, 2pm-4pm, Lismore, ph 6687 2835.
- Grief Share 7pm Christian Community Church 51 Deegan Drive Goonellabah ph 6624 3150 for more information.
- St Carthage's Senior Day Care Club 10am to 2pm Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore ph 6620 0000.
- Bridge Club 12noon Italo Club North Lismore ph 6621 5334 for more information.
- The Far North Coast Family Referral Service is a free service that connects families to the support services which can assist them. Operates from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and covers Tweed Heads through to Grafton. Phone 1300 338 774 or for Tweed call 02 6623 2780.
- Start Together Baby Group. For families with babies between birth and two years. All caregivers welcome. From 1pm to 3pm at 41 Wilson St, Sth Lismore. Ph 6621 2489.
- Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Meeting. Lismore Workers Club 10a.m. All Welcome. 6621 3133 or 6621 4654.
- Young Writers Group at Lismore Library. Free for high school aged participants who love to write or who would like to improve their writing skills. Held from 5pm to 6:30pm.
- Evening Tech Lessons: Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Tin Foil Stained Glass: Create your own unique design. Free holiday activity. 5+ years. 3-4pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Witches Brews & Wizard Potions Storytime: Songs, stories & crazy potions! 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Info 6621 2464.
- Thursday Book Club: Come along for a relaxing morning of laughs, chatter and even some talk about books! Everyone is welcome. 10.30am, Lismore Library.