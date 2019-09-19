Whats On
What's happening this week?
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20
- St Carthage's Italian Senior Day Care. For frail, elderly Italian people. The Lady of Lourdes Dibbs St Lismore, from 10am to 2pm. Phone 6620 0000.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club. Play cards 9am to 3pm at Suit 7 Goonellabah Community Centre 27 Oliver Ave ph 0433 212 211.
- Drawing classes in Goonellabah. Drawing class from 10am to 12pm. Portrait class 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Enquiries 0412 179 919.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 1.30pm at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6689 0423 or just drop off.
- Lismore Parkinson's Group The Lismore Workers Club from 10am to 12pm. Phone 6622 7959.
- Reading for Reconciliation Start a reconciliation journey through reading and discussing selected texts in a friendly and informal setting. Many works are by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander authors. 1.30pm, Lismore Library. All welcome.
- Toddler Time Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. Enquires: 6625 1235.
- Baby Bounce Gentle songs, rhymes books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6625 1235.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21
- Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church Garage Sale and cup of tea TODAY 10am at the site on Wyrallah Road behind the shop intersection of Dibb Street.
- Bridge Club meets at The Italo Club, North Lismore at 12noon. Phone 66215334
- Community Garden work day from 9am to 1pm. Phone 66221568 or 0401493509
- Goonellabah Op Shop. Open from 8:30am to midday. Phone 66247480
- Yummy Mummies Belly Dancing Classes in Lismore. Held at Gypsy Fox Studio, 16 Carrington Street from 9:30am to 10:30am. Phone 0409246180
- Lismore Toy Library at the Lismore Library, Magellan Street from 9:30am to 11am
- Lismore Art Club Workshop Wyrallah Road Special School hall 9am to 3pm ph 6688 2295.
- The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch meeting at 9:45am and The RSL Ladies Auxiliary meeting at 9:45am, both at The Lismore Workers Club, Keen Street. Phone 66213851
- Lismore & District Embroiderers Group. All embroiders welcome. Red Dove Centre, Keen Street from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Phone 0423 337 872.
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22
- Wesleyan Methodist Church meets 10 am 172 Wyrallah Road Lismore (next to the service station) crn Dibbs street and Wyrallah Rd. We welcome all to join us and be part of our congregation ph Rev. Jackson Gill 04 229 454 64.
- Lismore City Library will now be open on Sundays between 1pm to 4pm. Phone 6621 2464.
- Summerland Amateur Radio Club in Richmond Hill. Held at 414 Richmond Hill Road at 1pm. Email: vk2src@gmail.com
- Combined Lismore and Rous Mill Weekly Social Dance Classes. Each Sun and Tuesday at 4pm. Phone 66280009
- Lismore pistol club holds competitions every Sun at 12.45 pm at TUNCESTER. website www. lismorepistolclub.com.au
- Nimbin Markets. Held in the Community Centre Grounds from 9am to 3pm. In wet weather they are held in the Nimbin Town Hall. Phone 0458 506 000.
- Boomerang Bags Workshop 11,30am to 3.30pm Environment Education Centre LCC Waste Facility Wyrallah Road Lismore ph 0405 068 281
- Markets at Rock Valley Hall 8am - noon. Breakfast by Cawongla preschool. Alfred's coffee cart. Craft items, books, plants, clothes and lots more. Stalls $10 Enquiries 66293329 Or Rock Valley Hall on Facebook
- WIRES Northern Rivers covers the area of the Drake/Ewingar fires - easterly from Drake. Please phone 02 66281898 for wildlife assistance. For Clarence Valley area please call WIRES on 1300 094 737 Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers cover the area around Tenterfield. Please phone 0408 555 719. Thank you all & thank you to our brave volunteer firefighters involved in this crisis.
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23
- Lismore Craft & Quilters Inc. All levels of experience and new members welcome. Mondays at The Lismore Red Dove Centre at 9am and also at the McLeans Ridges Community Hall from 5.30pm.
- Lismore Workers Club Indoor Bowls, Ladies Play today. New members welcome. Names to be in by 9:30am. Phone Rosemary on 6624 7920
- Friendly Bingo at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club from 10am. Also held on Thursday mornings.
- Limited free food for Centrelink card holders and low income earners. Please bring your own bag. On Mondays at the Seventh Day Adventist Community Centre at 44 Uralba Street, Lismore from 10am to 11am.
- Northern Rivers Community Gateway operates its social enterprise The Cart Café from Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 2pm at their 76 Carrington Street, Lismore premises. The Cart Café is also available to hire for events and markets on weekdays or weekends. Please call 66217397 for bookings enjoy great cup of coffee.
- French Conversation- Café conversation 5pm to 6pm Melissa will be at Miss Lizzie's Café every Monday, Woodlark St conversations flowing, ph 0428302013 or afedn.org.au
- Lismore City Lions Club meeting from 7pm. Phone 0412 427 191 for venue.
- Northern Rivers Gambling Counselling Service Mon-Fri 8.30-5. Free, confidential service for anyone affected by problem gambling. Offices in Lismore, Call 6687 2520
- Gentle Moves Class held at Goonellabah Sports and Aquatics Centre each Monday. From 9:30am to 10:30am, cost is $16 or $13.50 per session.
- LAW in Plain English Free talk by NRC Legal Centre focusing on Employment and Tenancy Laws. Find out about your rights and entitlements. Receive free advice after the event. 1-3pm, Lismore Library.
- Free Tax Help If you earn $60,000 or less your tax affairs are simple, help with your tax return from a Tax Help Volunteer. Lismore Library. Phone for prerequisites and bookings 6621 2464.
- Scratch Coding A graphical programming language. Learn to make a range of programs. Ages 7 to 12. 3.45-4.45pm, Lismore Library. Bookings 66212464.
- Toddler Time Songs & stories for toddlers with their parent/carer. Approx age 1-2 years. 10am, Lismore Library. Free activity. No booking required. Enquires: 6621 2464.
- Baby Bounce Gentle songs, rhymes and board books for babies with their parent/carer. Approx age 0-1 years. 11am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Enquires: 6621 2464.
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 24
- Ballroom Social Dance Classes at Rous Mill Hall from 4pm to 6pm. Modern, New Vogue and Old Time dancing. Phone 6628 0009.
- Pre Natal Yoga Class and Birth Circle, Goonellabah. Classes at CentrePeace Studio from 5:30pm. Phone 0412 988 425 to book.
- Al-Anon Family Groups, hope and help for the families and friends of alcoholics. 6.30 pm Fox Photo Den, 34 Union Street South Lismore www.al-anon.org/australia 1300 252 666.
- Nimbin Playgroup 10am to 1.30pm at Nimbin Family Centre 81 Cullen St. For parents and carers and their children under school age, ph 6689 0423 or just drop off.
- Books & Butterflies Supported Playgroup 9.30am to 12 midday. (during school terms 2,3,4) Lismore Community Hub 76 Carrington St Lismore ph 6621 7397 or email hub@nrcg.org.au
- Stroke Support Group. Meets at The Carroll Centre in St Vincent's Hospital from 10am to 12noon. Phone 6623 3393.
- Bexhill Community Get-Together in the Windsor Room of the Bexhill Fellowship Centre, behind the Uniting Church from 10am to 3pm. BYO lunch. Phone 6624 5130.
- Baby Loss and Remembrance Service. For parents and grandparents who have experienced miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death. To be held at the Lismore Base Hospital chapel 4.30pm to 5.15pm. Phone Judith Long 6620 2155 page 2325.
- Storytime Stories, songs, games and craft for busy pre-schoolers with parent or carer. 10.30am, Goonellabah Library. Free activity. Info 6625 1235.
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings 6621 2464.
- Lismore Laughter Yoga Club. Exercising your laughing muscles. All welcome. Held Tuesdays 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm Ground Floor Meeting Room Lismore Library, Magellan St Lismore. Gold coin donation appreciated. Contact Manuela 0488 983 062 or email manuela matheson@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club Ass open, craft etc Goonellabah Community Centre , 27 Oliver Ave Goonellabah ph 0433 212 211.
- Mums N Bubs Belly Dancing Class. This class is great for beginners and to get the both of you dancing. In the Lismore CBD from 10am. Cost is $10. Phone 0409 246 180.
- Indoor Bowls at Ruthven Hall from 7:30pm. Cost is $2 to play. Phone 6683 2418 or 6683 2430.
- Summerland Toastmasters, Lismore. Visitors and Toastmasters welcome. Meeting at The Lismore Workers Club from 6pm for a bistro dinner, then for a 7pm meeting. Phone 0481 102 861 or 0432 554 234. Email contact@summerlandtm.org
- Lismore Evening View 6 for 6.30 pm at the Gateway Restaurant 99 Ballina Road Lismore . Guest Speaker, Stan Gilchrist... topic Lord's Taverns. New members are most welcome. 6629 6101.
- Wednesday Craft Working on fabric projects, knitting, patchwork & cross stitch, a relaxed social morning. We do both community projects plus own work. 9.30am-12pm, Lismore Library.
- Storytime Stories, songs, games and craft for busy pre-schoolers with parent or carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Info 6621 2464.
- Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore or Goonellabah Libraries for computer, phone & tablet help. Bookings Lismore 66212464, Goonellabah 6625 1235.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
- SWAN (Safe Water Action Network) Be an active member of the community and help keep our water safe from fluoridation. Meeting at The Lismore Worker's Club from 7:30pm. Phone 66296358
- City Lights Tennis Club Ladies Tennis. Now at East Lismore Courts New players welcome. From 8:30am. Phone 66218193
- Chess Club in Lismore. All welcome. Meets at The Mecca Café, Magellan Street from 10am. Phone 0431212146
- Drawing Class in Goonellabah. Beginners welcome. From 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Phone Netty on 0412179919
- Lismore Life Drawing Group. Please BYO drawing materials. Cost is $12-$15. Meets at 112 Terania Street from 6:30pm to 8:45pm. Phone 0425398743
- Communities Voice Meeting. Direct Democracy Party discussion government elections and create a greater public representation for all via regular online voting. All welcome. Meets on the 1st Floor of 88 Keen Street at 5:30pm. Phone 0418419946
- Karate at the Italo Australian Club, Barrow Lane. Like to try karate without the need of a contract. 5.30-7.30 pm. Children $7, adults $10, entire family $15. See you there, Phone Harry Sensei 0447668953.
- Laine's Line Dance Class Lismore Heights Bowling Club all welcome so come and join have fun and meet new friends for beginners and intermediate. 6.30pm - 8pm phone 0418264489 info.
- Song Jam in Lismore. Bring your voice, instrument or words and workshop 3 original pieces. Suggested donation of $5. Held upstairs at Planet Music. Phone 0466495426
- Christian Men's Network in Goonellabah. Meets at Potters House Christian Fellowship Centre, 27 Oliver Avenue. Phone 0407754354
- Richmond River Philatelic Society Stamp Meeting. At the Lismore District Worker's Club from 6:30pm. Phone 66217640
- Ngara Lismore Politics in the Pub organises a public talk 'The Erosion of the Right to Protest', speaker: Aidan Ricketts at the Rous Hotel (cnr. Keen and Zadoc St) Lismore. 6.30pm for 7pm start. Suggested donation: $10.
- Parents In Pain Inc. friendship, support and understanding to families who have a member affected by drug addiction. Phone 6628 7949.
- Financial Information Seminars 10am - Understanding Your Pension; 2pm - MyGov Workshop; 5pm - Age Pension and Your Choices. Lismore Library. Information 6621 2464.
- Storytime Stories, songs, games and craft for busy pre-schoolers with parent or carer. 10.30am, Lismore Library. Free activity. Info 6621 2464.
- Evening Tech Lessons Has the world of technology got you beat? Book a one-on-one lesson at Lismore Library for computer, phone & tablet help. 4-7pm. Bookings 6621 2464.