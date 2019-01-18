What's happening in the holidays

Vincent and Luca Lombardo, Sophie Powell. Ivy Powell, Edward Schaffer Thompson, Henry Ayres, Rosie McCartney, Rose schaffer Thompson, Silke McCartney and Liam Ayres took part in the chalk mosaic mural as par of Lismore Regional Gallery's school holiday activities program.

Vincent and Luca Lombardo, Sophie Powell. Ivy Powell, Edward Schaffer Thompson, Henry Ayres, Rosie McCartney, Rose schaffer Thompson, Silke McCartney and Liam Ayres took part in the chalk mosaic mural as par of Lismore Regional Gallery's school holiday activities program. Sophie Moeller

School holiday activities:

Mobile Library in Nimbin:

THURSDAY, JAN 17

12pm: Back to School Craft

Goonellabah Library:

FRIDAY, JAN 18

2.00pm: Decorate and build your own pinwheel.

3:15pm: Lego at the Library

TUESDAY, JAN 22

12pm: Stained Glass Look-a-likes

Create wonderful windows! Attach cellophane to different shapes frames for a stunning stained glass effect.

Lismore Library:

TUESDAY, JAN 22

10:30am #RecycleRight Coding Workshop

Have fun and teach your community by creating a recycling game. Each participant needs a Scratch 'How-To' guide and a RecyleRight magnet.

Call into the library to collect these, create your Scratch account, then get working on your project!

WEDNESDAY, JAN 23

2:30pm: Summer Reading Club Book Club

Join the discussion, enjoy some storytelling games and learn to navigate 'reader tools' to find your next book! SRC is for children 7+ years.