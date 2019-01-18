What's happening in the holidays
School holiday activities:
Mobile Library in Nimbin:
THURSDAY, JAN 17
12pm: Back to School Craft
Goonellabah Library:
FRIDAY, JAN 18
2.00pm: Decorate and build your own pinwheel.
3:15pm: Lego at the Library
TUESDAY, JAN 22
12pm: Stained Glass Look-a-likes
Create wonderful windows! Attach cellophane to different shapes frames for a stunning stained glass effect.
Lismore Library:
TUESDAY, JAN 22
10:30am #RecycleRight Coding Workshop
Have fun and teach your community by creating a recycling game. Each participant needs a Scratch 'How-To' guide and a RecyleRight magnet.
Call into the library to collect these, create your Scratch account, then get working on your project!
WEDNESDAY, JAN 23
2:30pm: Summer Reading Club Book Club
Join the discussion, enjoy some storytelling games and learn to navigate 'reader tools' to find your next book! SRC is for children 7+ years.