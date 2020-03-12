What's on the big screen this week

KJ Apa as Jeremy and Britt Robertson as Melissa in a scene from I Still Believe.

KJ Apa as Jeremy and Britt Robertson as Melissa in a scene from I Still Believe.

RIVERDALE fans will recognise a familiar face - minus the red hair - in the new romantic drama I Still Believe, based on the real-life love story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

KJ Apa stars in the musical drama about Camp's courtship with his first wife Melissa, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before they married.

Also out this week is the sci-fi action film Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel as a man who becomes superhuman thanks to nanotechnology.

There's also the feelgood British film Military Wives, from the director of The Full Monty, and the stylish drama Queen & Slim.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Bloodshot (M)

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the super-human Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.

Why you should see it: Unfortunately for Valiant Comic fans, this isn't likely to go down as a stand-out action film but it ticks the requisite boxes.

Military Wives (M)

A band of misfit women who form a choir on a military base. As unexpected bonds of friendship flourish, music and laughter transform their lives, helping each other to overcome their fears for loved ones in combat.

Why you should see it: This feelgood British film will feel very familiar, but its well-worn tropes make for a comforting watch. Just don't expect any deep insights.

I Still Believe (PG)

The real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope.

Why you should see it: Make sure you have tissues at the ready for this touching and wholesome romantic drama.

Queen & Slim (MA 15+)

A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.

Why you should see it: Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith have fantastic chemistry in this gripping fugitive story which is almost too stylish for its own good.

Continuing

Downhill (M)

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to re-evaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Why you should see it: Julia Louis Dreyfus and Will Ferrell do their best with this frustratingly simplified remake of the acclaimed 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure. Read the interview with Dreyfus.

Dark Waters (M)

A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything to expose the truth.

Why you should see it: This chilling true story of a dogged lawyer taking on one of America's biggest corporations will leave you shaking your head. Read the review.

The Way Back (M)

A widowed, former basketball all-star lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Why you should see it: Ben Affleck looks to reclaim his career in this cathartic film role.

The Big Trip (PG)

A stork mistakenly delivers a baby panda to the wrong door. A bear, a moose, a tiger and a rabbit set out on an adventure through wilderness to return the panda to its rightful home.

Why you should see it: Expect plenty of quirky characters and enough to keep the kids entertained in this film from one of the writers of Madagascar.

Miss Fisher and The Crypt of Tears (M)

Detective extraordinaire Miss Phryne Fisher embarks on a globe-trotting romp of mystery and mayhem across the exotic 1920s deserts of Jerusalem and the glamorous manor-house ballrooms of London as she unravels a wartime mystery.

Why you should see it: There's barely a ruined stocking in sight as Mss Fisher seamlessly, and stylishly, makes her transition to the big screen. Fans of the TV series will get the most out of this new adventure. Read the review.

The Invisible Man (MA 15+)

When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Why you should see it: Aussie director Leigh Whannell and star Elisabeth Moss deliver edge-of-your-seat stuff in this clever update on the classic story. Read the interview with Whannell.

Richard Jewell (M)

American security guard, Richard Jewell, heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.

Why you should see it: Director Clint Eastwood gives self-serving journalists and complacent FBI agents a proper shellacking in this compelling biographical drama. Read the review.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Sonic and his newfound human friend Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Why you should see it: Jim Carrey is back in fine comedic form as the villain in this new take on the popular video game character. Read the review.