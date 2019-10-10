What's on the big screen this week

JENNIFER Lopez returns to the big screen in career-best form in Hustlers.

The film, which is already generating Oscars buzz, is based on the true story of a group of a crew of savvy strippers who band together to turn the tables on their cashed-up Wall Street clients.

Also out this week is director Ang Lee's new action film starring Will Smith and, Will Smith. Using the latest in de-aging technology, Gemini Man pits a retiring government assassin (Smith) in a cat and mouse game against a younger clone of himself, known as Junior, sent by a shadowy organisation out to tie up loose ends.

RELATED: Why the Joker movie is so controversial

Ride Like A Girl storms home at the box office

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Hustlers (MA 15+)

Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Why you should see it: There's already Oscars buzz around Jennifer Lopez's career-best performance in this empowering heist film. Read about JLo's insane 'stripper' diet.

Gemini Man (M)

An innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Why you should see it: A-lister Will Smith plays two versions of himself in this action thriller but, unfortunately, he does neither particularly well. Read the review.

Continuing

Joker (MA 15+)

A failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer.

Why you should see it: In his career-best performance, Joaquin Phoenix bends the Joker into an unfamiliar new shape. Read the review.

Paw Patrol: Read Race Rescue (G)

The pups have built an awesome race track and are ready to be the pit crew for their race hero, but when the legendary racer is unable to drive in the championship race he calls on his biggest fan-pup Marshall to take the wheel and race in his place.

Why you should see it: The latest big-screen adventure in this hit preschool series is guaranteed to entertain the little ones.

Ride Like A Girl (PG)

The story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Why you should see it: Director Rachel Griffiths doesn't overplay her hand with this inspirational and tear-jerking story of triumph over seemingly impossible odds. Read the review.

The Goldfinch (M)

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Why you should see it: Fans of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning book are likely to be disappointed with this big-screen adaptation, which critics have accused of squandering its source material and A-list cast. Read the review.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (M)

A group of teens must face their fears to save their lives after they enter a haunted house.

Why you should see it: This creepy film is a good introduction to the horror genre for younger movie-goers who aren't quite ready for the full adult version. Read the review.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Why you should see it: This irresistible live-action adaptation of the preschool cartoon is Jumanji meets Indiana Jones. Read the review.

Abominable (G)

A teenage girl must help a magical Yeti must return to his family on Mount Everest.

Why you should see it: The latest DreamWorks film is sweet, sage and on song. Read the interview with director Jill Culton.

Ad Astra (M)

Astronaut Roy McBride must undertake a harrowing journey to the edge of the solar system when his long-lost scientist father seems to have resurfaced.

Why you should see it: Visually stunning, this sci-fi drama is not your traditional space action film. Read about star Brad Pitt's interview on The Project.

Good Boys (MA 15+)

Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for their first kissing party.

Why you should see it: This junior version of Superbad has its moments that will make you laugh so hard your sides hurt. Read the review.

Rambo: Last Blood (R18+)

Rambo goes up against a Mexican cartel in what's reported to be his last adventure.

Why you should see it: Nearly two decades after he first played US Army veteran John Rambo, Sly returns for one last bloody instalment of the popular action franchise. Read the review.