What's on the big screen this week

MIXED reviews haven't stopped Disney's CGI remake of The Lion King from raking in nearly $8m at the Australian box office.

The family film casts a long shadow, with few studios keen to put their major films up against it.

But now that a few weeks have passed, Fast and Furious fans will be pleased with this week's release of Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their tough-man roles in the spin-off, with their mismatched characters teaming up to take on a dangerous new foe (played by Idris Elba).

Also out this week in limited release is Emilio Estevez's passion project The Public. The film finds him back in a library, more than 30 years after The Breakfast Club, but this time under different circumstances as a group of homeless men seek shelter from freezing temperatures inside a public library

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (M)

Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

Why you should see it: This spin-off of the popular street car action franchise rests Toretto and his crew, with muscle men Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teaming up to bring down Idris Elba's baddie. Read the interview with Cliff Curtis.

The Public (M)

An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.

Why you should see it: Emilio Estevez's passion project is an old-fashioned crowd pleaser. Read the review.

Continuing

The Keeper (M)

This period drama tells the love story between a young English woman and a German POW, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility, and personal tragedy.

Why you should see it: This story of a prisoner-of-war who overcame extreme public hostility to play for Manchester City after World War II feels a little staid but manages a win. Read the review.



Diego Maradona (M)

Constructed from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centres on the career of celebrated football player Diego Armando Maradona, who played for S.S.C. Napoli in the 1980s.

Why you should see it: The rise and fall of football genius Maradona makes for a compelling on-screen saga. Read the review.

The Lion King (PG)



After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Why you should see it: In trying to not mess with people's precious childhood memories, The Lion King remake falls into its own trap. Read the review.

Apollo 11 (G)

A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Why you should see it: There's a lot of content floating around at the moment for the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the moon, but this well-crafted documentary should be at the top of your list. Read the review.

Booksmart (MA 15+)

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

Why you should see it: Olivia Wilde makes an impressive directorial debut in this coming of age comedy that turns high school graduation clichés on their head. Read the review.

Stuber (MA 15+)

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Why you should see it: Kumail Nanjiani continues his great comedic run on the big screen, driving this odd-couple comedy both literally and figuratively. Read the review.

Crawl (MA 15+)

A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.

Why you should see it: Early reviews are promising for this alligator thriller produced by Sam Raimi. Read the review.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (M)

Peter Parker decides to join his best friends on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury.

Why you should see it: After the large-scale action of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man seems a little lost without Tony Stark. Read the review.