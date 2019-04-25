What's on the big screen this week

Avengers: Endgame may be Chris Evans' last outing as Captain America.

AVENGERS: Endgame, arguably the biggest movie of the year, is packing out cinemas across the country and will continue to do so for weeks to come.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have defied critics, delivering a solid climax to the Avengers saga which is even more well-balanced and paced than Infinity War.

Also out this week are the female-led dramas The Chaperone, starring Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern, and Gloria Bell, a remake of director Sebastian Lelio's acclaimed Chilean film starring Julianne Moore.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Avengers: Endgame (M)

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has wiped out half the life in the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble to do what is necessary to undo the Mad Titan's deed.

Why you should see it: Endgame is an epic capstone on 22 movies and by the time the end credits roll, your heart will be in your throat. Read the review.

The Chaperone (PG)

The life of a Kansas woman is forever changed when she chaperones a beautiful and talented 15-year-old dancer named Louise Brooks to New York for the summer.

Why you should see it: This well-frocked costume drama lets its message get in the way of a good story. Read the interview with Elizabeth McGovern.

Gloria Bell (M)

Gloria is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance.

Why you should see it: Not many writer-directors - male or female - create roles as rich and complex and compassionate as this for older women. Read the review.

Continuing

The Curse of the Weeping Woman (M)

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Why you should see it: Prepare yourself for plenty of jump scares in this horror flick, which could have done more to ramp up its creepy premise. Read the review.

Breakthrough (PG)

When Joyce Smith's adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up.

Why you should see it: You don't have to believe in divine intervention to enjoy this life-affirming film based on a true story.

The Aftermath (M)

Post-World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Why you should see it: Intelligently acted, exquisitely art-directed, The Aftermath is an old school romance that fails to develop some interesting themes. Read the review.

Little (PG)

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Why you should see it: Black-ish star Marsai Martin puts a fresh spin on the classic body-switch trope made famous by films like Big, Freaky Friday and 17 Again. Read the review.

Hellboy (R18+)

Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Why you should see it: Comic book favourite Hellboy gets a reboot, this time with David Harbour in the titular role and director Neil Marshall at the helm. Read the review.

Missing Link (PG)

Mr Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Why you should see it: A mythical beast has a good deal of fun at the expense of a bunch of old white men in this sweet, animated adventure. Read the review.

Back of the Net (G)

A new student at a soccer academy is determined to beat her rival's team in the national tournament.

Why you should see it: The premise is a little far-fetched but tweens will delight in this Aussie-made film's wholesome message. Read the interview with star Sofia Wylie.

Continuing:

Shazam! (M)

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word, this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.

Why you should see it: Now that DC Comics are lightening up a little, audiences are responding in droves, with Shazam the latest offering to get the thumbs up. Read the review.

Pet Sematary (MA 15+)

After relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, Dr. Louis Creed discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.

Why you should see it: This Stephen King remake will set your nerves jangling from the get-go. Read the review.

Wonder Park (PG)

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Why you should see it: This animated film, about the magic of childhood imagination, is amiable enough but could use with a good edit. Read the review.

Dumbo (PG)

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Why you should see it: Tim Burton expands on the classic animated tale in Disney's latest live-action remake. It's wonderful, whimsical viewing. Read the review.